Press release
Northern Powerhouse attracts record visitor numbers
All Northern Powerhouse regions have seen a jump in overnight stays according to new figures.
-
Tourists flock to Northern counties to take in the sights and enjoy local attractions
-
Overnight stays across the Northern Powerhouse rise by around 5%, while spending increases too
-
North East region sees the highest increase in visitors with a 17% increase in the number of trips and a 14% increase in the number of overnight stays
All Northern Powerhouse regions have seen a jump in overnight stays according to new figures out today (28 September 2018).
Overall visitor numbers across the whole region have increased by around 5% in a year. The highest gains in number of trips however, has been witnessed by the North East with over 200,000 more visitors to the area than the year before – a remarkable 17% increase.
According to Visit England, in the 6 months to June 2018 the number of overnight stays in the Northern Powerhouse increased by 4.3% to 33.6 million compared to the same period last year.
People have spent more too – a total of £2.3 billion in fact, an increase on last year’s figures.
The UK has enjoyed one of the hottest summers on record, while data recently published by Visit England shows that 8 out of the 10 most visited cities and towns in England were in the Northern Powerhouse.
Northern Powerhouse Minister, Jake Berry MP, said:
As a proud Northerner, I’m delighted to see that thousands more people are flocking to the North to share in the culture, natural beauty and entertainment attractions.
And it’s quite easy to see why. There’s lots going on for families thanks to investment in landmark seaside attractions like the Spanish City in Whitley Bay and the Blackpool Illuminations in Lancashire, supported by our Coastal Communities Fund.
As people visit the Northern Powerhouse they’re spending billions of pounds too, which means more money for smaller businesses and this protects jobs. I’d encourage more people to visit the North and see for themselves why it’s such a great place to enjoy and do business.
