Northern Powerhouse attracts record visitor numbers

Tourists flock to Northern counties to take in the sights and enjoy local attractions

Overnight stays across the Northern Powerhouse rise by around 5%, while spending increases too

North East region sees the highest increase in visitors with a 17% increase in the number of trips and a 14% increase in the number of overnight stays

All Northern Powerhouse regions have seen a jump in overnight stays according to new figures out today (28 September 2018).

Overall visitor numbers across the whole region have increased by around 5% in a year. The highest gains in number of trips however, has been witnessed by the North East with over 200,000 more visitors to the area than the year before – a remarkable 17% increase.

According to Visit England, in the 6 months to June 2018 the number of overnight stays in the Northern Powerhouse increased by 4.3% to 33.6 million compared to the same period last year.

People have spent more too – a total of £2.3 billion in fact, an increase on last year’s figures.

The UK has enjoyed one of the hottest summers on record, while data recently published by Visit England shows that 8 out of the 10 most visited cities and towns in England were in the Northern Powerhouse.

Northern Powerhouse Minister, Jake Berry MP, said: