Northern Irish agritech giant to join Prime Minister on visit to Africa

Headquartered in Belfast, Devenish develops sustainable and innovative animal nutrition products and solutions for the feed industry, the food industry and for human health, trading in over 40 countries around the world.

29 senior business leaders from across the country will be representing the very best of British business in technology, infrastructure and financial and professional services.

Visiting South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya over the course of the trip, they will meet with leading businesses, policy makers and entrepreneurs in order to build new investment, trading and export ties between the UK and these emerging markets.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP said:

I’m delighted Devenish is joining the Prime Minister on her trade visit to Africa. It is vital that Northern Ireland industry is represented as the United Kingdom seeks to develop new trading links across the world.

Devenish, who have sold to over 40 countries worldwide and operate at the very cutting edge of food science and animal nutrition, is a fitting choice to showcase the innovation and expertise NI companies can offer future trading partners in Africa.

Richard Kennedy, Group CEO of Devenish said:

I am delighted to join the Prime Minister’s visit to Africa, a continent which represents significant opportunity for Devenish. We already have a presence in Africa which we are focused on growing, organically and through acquisition. It is important for us as both exporters and potential investors to build strong relations on the ground and this trade mission is a valuable opportunity to do so.

For Devenish, when moving into a new market, it is crucial that we have sustainable agricultural systems in place which are appropriate to the region from the very start. This trade mission will allow us to forge significant relations that will help us in our future endeavours.

With over 60 years of experience in the industry and more than 450 employees worldwide, Devenish’s strong focus on research and development has seen them remain at the cutting edge of innovation in animal nutrition and sustainable farming systems.

The visit will allow Devenish to build on its relationships with partners in Africa and explore further opportunities for growth, delivering sustainable solutions for farming businesses overseas.

Africa is developing fast; more than half of the anticipated growth in global population between now and 2050 is expected to occur in Africa, and according to the International Monetary Fund, African economies are amongst the fastest growing in the world, making it a significant trading and investment partner for the UK.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will set out how new partnerships between the UK and Africa can add value to the UK economy, create new market opportunities for British businesses, and boost jobs and prosperity for the benefit of all.

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

Devenish is an excellent example of the kind of forward-thinking company which is driving economic growth and prosperity both here in the UK and overseas.