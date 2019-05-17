Norfenicol 300mg/ml Solution for Injection - Product defect recall alert

We wish to make wholesalers and veterinary surgeons aware that Norbrook Laboratories has issued a recall of Norfenicol 300 mg/ml solution for injection (Vm 02000/4316) for all vial sizes below 250ml. This is a precautionary measure as some of them contain media which was not clear or transparent so sterility cannot be assured. This only affects the batch mentioned below:

Batch No. Description Expiry 9054-91B Norfenicol 300 mg/ml solution for injection 31/01/2021

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd is contacting wholesale dealers and veterinary surgeons to examine inventory immediately and quarantine products subject to this recall. Other batches of Norfenicol 300 mg/ml solution for injection are not impacted and may continue to be distributed.

For further information regarding the recall, please contact Ms Naomh Thompson +44 02830 264435 or alternatively email naomh.thompson@norbrook.co.uk