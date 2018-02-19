Non-executive Director of NS&I has contract extended

The government has extended James Furse’s contract as a Non-executive Director on the board of NS&I for a further year, up to 31 December 2018. James is a Non-executive Director of Ageas UK Insurance and prior to joining the NS&I board in January 2012, he was Managing Director of John Lewis Partnership financial services. Non-executive members of NS&I’s board ensure a sound strategy is in place to meet the organisation’s remit of raising cost-effective debt financing for the government. They also act as an external source of advice, with oversight of risk control and ensuring NS&I’s links with its outsourcing partner, Atos, remain open and transparent. NS&I is one of the largest savings organisations in the UK, offering a range of savings and investments to 25 million customers. All products offer 100% capital security because NS&I is backed by HM Treasury.

Further information

The current NS&I board members are: