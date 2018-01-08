Nine Rigil companies placed in provisional liquidation

All of the companies were part of a scheme and business model which purported to provide advice and business recovery services to directors of insolvent companies.

The role of the provisional liquidator is to protect assets in the possession or under the control of the companies pending the determination of the petitions. The provisional liquidator also has the power to investigate the affairs of the companies insofar as it is necessary to protect assets including any third party, or trust monies, or assets in the possession of, or under the control of the companies.

The case is now subject to High Court action and no further information will be made available until petitions to wind up the companies are heard in the High Court on 27 February 2018.

Notes to editors

The nine companies are:

Rigil Kent Acquisitions Limited was incorporated on 3 October 2015, registration number 09807539. The registered office of the company is at 6 Cambridge Court, 210 Shepherds Bush Road, London W6 7NJ.

Rigil Kent Corporate Acquisitions & Turnaround Limited was incorporated on 5 October 2015, registration number 09809591. The registered office of the company is at 6 Cambridge Court, 210 Shepherds Bush Road, London, W6 7NJ.

Rigil Corporate Rescue Limited was incorporated on 15 September 2014, registration number 09808005. The registered office of the company is at 6 Cambridge Court, 210 Shepherds Bush Road, London, W6 7NJ.

Rigil Kent Group Limited was incorporated on 31 October 2016, registration number 10452727. The registered office of the company is at 78 York Street, London, W1H 1DP

RK Acquisitions Limited was incorporated on 6 January 2017, registration number 10550061. The registered office of the company is at 248 Chase Side, 5 Fairfields, London, N14 4QZ

RK Corporate Rescue Limited was incorporated on 13 January 2017, registration number 10561956. The registered office of the company is at 248 Chase Side, 5 Fairfields, London, N14 4QZ.

RK Client Account Limited was incorporated on 28 November 2016, registration number 10499618. The registered office of the company is at 248 Chase Side, 5 Fairfields, London, N14 4QZ.

French Fox Limited was incorporated on 21 June 2016, registration number 10243799. The registered office of the company is at 14 Carleton House, Boulevard Drive, London, NW9 5QF

Dump Your Bust Business Dot Com Limited was incorporated on 10 May 2017, registration number 10763211. The registered office of the company is at 14 Carleton House, Boulevard Drive, London, NW9 5QF.

The petitions were presented under s124A of the Insolvency Act 1986. The Official Receiver was appointed as provisional liquidator of the companies on 19 December 2017 by Mr Justice Marcus Smith, a Judge of the Chancery Division of the High Court.

Company Investigations, part of the Insolvency Service, uses powers under the Companies Act 1985 to conduct confidential fact-finding investigations into the activities of live limited companies in the UK on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Further information about live company investigations is available.

The Insolvency Service, an executive agency sponsored by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), administers the insolvency regime, and aims to deliver and promote a range of investigation and enforcement activities both civil and criminal in nature, to support fair and open markets. We do this by effectively enforcing the statutory company and insolvency regimes, maintaining public confidence in those regimes and reducing the harm caused to victims of fraudulent activity and to the business community, including dealing with the disqualification of directors in corporate failures.

BEIS’ mission is to build a dynamic and competitive UK economy that works for all, in particular by creating the conditions for business success and promoting an open global economy. The Criminal Investigations and Prosecutions team contributes to this aim by taking action to deter fraud and to regulate the market. They investigate and prosecute a range of offences, primarily relating to personal or company insolvencies.

The agency also authorises and regulates the insolvency profession, assesses and pays statutory entitlement to redundancy payments when an employer cannot or will not pay employees, provides banking and investment services for bankruptcy and liquidation estate funds and advises ministers and other government departments on insolvency law and practice.

Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct, is available.

