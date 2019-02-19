NHSX: new joint organisation for digital, data and technology

A new joint unit, NHSX, will be created to bring the benefits of modern technology to every patient and clinician. It will combine the best talent from government, the NHS and industry.

NHSX will aim to create the most advanced health and care service in the world to diagnose diseases earlier, free up staff time and empower patients to take greater control of their own healthcare.

Currently, much NHS technology relies on systems designed for a pre-internet age. Patients are not getting the care they need because their data does not follow them round the system.

Change has been slow because responsibility for digital, data and tech has been split across multiple agencies, teams and organisations. NHSX will change this by bringing together all the levers of policy, implementation and change for the first time.

NHSX will work with the NHS and the wider digital economy to build world-class digital services. These will improve care for patients and enable medical research.

The organisation will use experts in technology, digital, data and cyber security to deliver on the Health Secretary’s tech vision and the Long Term Plan for the NHS.

NHSX’s responsibilities will include:

setting national policy and developing best practice for NHS technology, digital and data - including data-sharing and transparency

setting standards – developing, agreeing and mandating clear standards for the use of technology in the NHS

ensuring that NHS systems can talk to each other across the health and care system

helping to improve clinical care by delivering agile, user-focused projects

supporting the use of new technologies by the NHS, both by working with industry and via its own prototyping and development capability

ensuring that common technologies and services, including the NHS App, are designed so that trusts and surgeries don’t have to reinvent the wheel each time

making sure that all source code is open by default so that anyone who wants to write code for the NHS can see what we need

reforming procurement – helping the NHS buy the right technology through the application of technology standards, streamlined spend controls and new procurement frameworks that support our standards

setting national strategy and mandating cyber security standards, so that NHS and social care systems have security designed in from the start

championing and developing digital training, skills and culture so our staff are digital-ready

delivering an efficient process for technology spend, domain name management and website security

The CEO of NHSX will have strategic responsibility for setting the national direction on technology across organisations. The CEO will be accountable to the Health Secretary and chief executives of NHS England and NHS Improvement.

NHSX will work closely with the Government Digital Service and other central government functions to learn from their experiences and ensure there is continued alignment with the Digital, Data and Technology profession across government.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

Modern technology has an incredible potential to change people’s lives for the better and revolutionise the care they receive. Because I care about patients getting the best treatment, I care about the NHS getting the best technology. But everyone knows how hard it’s been to get the NHS to adopt the best in digital. We’ve set out a clear tech vision for the NHS, which underpins our NHS Long Term Plan. Now we’re bringing together the tech leadership into NHSX, which will be responsible for harnessing the true potential of technology to transform care, save lives, free up clinicians’ time and empower patients to take greater control of their own health. NHSX will combine some of the best minds from among the NHS, leading innovators, and government into one unit to set national policy, remove red tape and create a culture of innovation to allow the best innovations to flourish. This is just the beginning of the tech revolution, building on our Long Term Plan to create a predictive, preventative and unrivalled NHS.

Matthew Swindells, deputy chief executive of NHS England, said:

The NHS Long Term Plan builds on the significant progress of the last 3 years and marks a transformational shift to a more digitally focused NHS from the introduction of the NHS App to digitising care across the NHS to joining up GP and hospital records so clinicians treating patients have access to all the information they need, where-ever they are. Bringing together the leadership around this exciting agenda in one place will help us deliver the far reaching practical improvements from the Long Term Plan, improve the working lives of NHS staff and deliver better, safer care for patients.

Sarah Wilkinson, chief executive of NHS Digital, said: