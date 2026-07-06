NHS sets first-ever staff standards to tackle racism and violence

New staff standards to improve working conditions for over one and a half million NHS staff

Hospital performance to be measured on staff wellbeing issues

Delivers on 10 Year Health Plan commitment

NHS employers will be formally accountable for how they treat their workforce on key issues for the first time under landmark staff standards that will measure performance on tackling racism, violence and improving sexual safety measured in public league tables.

The new standards, developed in partnership with NHS England, NHS trade unions and staff representatives through the Social Partnership Forum, cover six key areas: violence prevention and reduction; championing sexual safety; tackling racism; promoting flexible working; line management; and health and wellbeing support.

The government is committing to making the NHS the best employer it can be, and has made good progress, including delivering above inflation pay rises three years in a row for staff. This year has seen record rates of staff choosing to stay in the health service, but there is still much more to do.

The NHS has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and violence against staff or patients. Nevertheless, in the most recent Staff Survey, workers reported unacceptable levels of racism and violence against them, including sexual violence.

For the second consecutive year, there was an increase in the percentage of staff who’d personally experienced violence at work from patients, their relatives or other members of the public (14.47%).

Hardworking NHS staff must be treated with the respect they deserve, and this is the first time in the history of the health service that employers have faced formal, mandated accountability for staff experience in these areas.

Last month, the government also accepted Lord Mann’s recommendations for tackling antisemitism and discrimination in the NHS, which included measures to enhance accountability for senior leaders.

Minister for Secondary Care Karin Smyth said:

NHS staff are the backbone of our health service, and they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. The levels of racism, violence and sexual harassment reported by staff are completely unacceptable, and for too long there has been no formal accountability for employers to address them. These new standards – a 10 Year Health Plan commitment – change that. For the first time, how Trusts treat their employees will be measured and published, because we know that when staff are supported, patients get better care. This government is determined to make the NHS the best employer it can be, and these standards are a landmark step in delivering on that promise.

From July 2026, NHS Trusts in secondary care - including acute hospitals, mental health services, and ambulance trusts - will be required to meet the standards, which will be assessed through a headline metric in the NHS Oversight Framework (NOF). This means how well a Trust supports its staff in key areas - assessed via the annual staff survey - will directly affect its overall performance rating alongside waiting list and A&E metrics. Employers’ actions like implementing robust violence prevention and acting when concerns are raised are likely to help with staff survey findings and their NOF scores.

The standards set a clear baseline of what NHS staff can expect from their employer, regardless of where they work. Future years will see the standards refined to drive continuous improvement, with plans to look at how the to extend the framework to primary care, including GPs and dentists, and other service types in future.

Helga Pile and Ben Morrin CoChairs of the National SPF said:

We welcome the introduction of the NHS Staff Standards and the government’s policy of improving staff experience in these areas through strengthened accountability. The Standards target the right priorities, and this marked change in accountability and support is what makes this approach different for our staff and members. The government will need to ensure the new NHS system can provide the right oversight, support and challenge. Effective partnership working between employers and trade unions on implementing the standards, should then mean they result in a lasting and improved experience at work for NHS staff.

Professor Habib Naqvi, chief executive, NHS Race and Health Observatory, said:

We welcome the launch of the NHS Staff Standard for tackling racism. It brings vital focus to leadership, accountability, transparency and structural change needed across the health service. Our diverse workforce is the backbone of the NHS, delivering outstanding care under pressure. Staff deserve to be valued, supported and protected. Yet, for too long, ethnic minority staff have faced compromised safety, inconsistent reporting and inadequate responses. Implementing national minimum standards for how healthcare organisations prevent, respond to, and learn from incidents of racism is an essential step forward. The standard must now be backed by systemic action, evidence-based interventions and leadership accountability. Our ‘7 Principles of Anti-Racism for the NHS Workforce’ will help to create equitable, inclusive workplaces – we stand ready to support organisations as they embed these standards.

Improving staff experience is central to the government’s mission to build an NHS fit for the future and the forthcoming 10 Year Workforce Plan will set out further measures to achieve this.

Better working conditions are expected to support the recruitment and retention of staff, reduce sickness absence, improve productivity and ultimately deliver better outcomes for patients.