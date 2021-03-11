NHS-funded nursing care rate to increase

The funding is provided by the NHS to care homes to support the provision of nursing care for tens of thousands of people who need it and are assessed as eligible.

The standard weekly rate per person will increase by 2% from £183.92 to £187.60.

The higher rate of NHS-funded nursing care will also increase by 2% from the current rate of £253.02 to £258.08 per week for the next financial year. This covers those who were already on the higher rate in 2007 when the single band was introduced.

Regulations have been laid before Parliament to bring into force the new rates from 1 April.