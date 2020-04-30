NHS-funded nursing care rate announced for 2020 to 2021

The NHS-funded nursing care standard weekly rate per person for 2019 to 2020 will increase and be backdated to 1 April 2019.

The current rate of £165.56 will increase by 9% to £180.31 for the 2019 to 2020 financial year.

The higher rate of NHS-funded nursing care will also increase by 9% from the current rate of £227.77 to £248.06 per week for 2019 to 2020. This is only relevant for people who were already on the higher rate in 2007 when the single band was introduced. This will also be backdated.

For the 2020 to 2021 financial year, the NHS-funded nursing care standard weekly rate per person will increase by 2% from £180.31 to £183.92. This will be backdated to 1 April 2020.

The higher rate of NHS-funded nursing care will also increase by 2% from £248.06 to £253.02 per week for 2020 to 2021. This is only relevant for people who were already on the higher rate in 2007 when the single band was introduced and will also be backdated to 1 April 2020.