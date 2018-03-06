NHS-funded nursing care rate announced for 2018 to 2019

The NHS-funded nursing care standard weekly rate per patient will increase by 2% from the current rate of £155.05 to £158.16 for 2018 to 2019. This is to reflect overall nursing wage pressures.

The higher rate of NHS-funded nursing care will increase by 2% from the current rate of £213.32 to £217.59 per week for 2018 to 2019. This is only relevant for people who were already on the higher rate in 2007 when the single band was introduced.

Registered nursing care is funded by the NHS for eligible nursing home residents. These rates are based on the best evidence currently available to the Department of Health and Social Care on the costs of providing nursing care in the sector.

The Department of Health and Social Care will undertake a full cost study of the NHS-funded nursing care rate ahead of setting the 2019 to 2020 rate, and then at least every 5 years to ensure that it remains accurate.