NHS COVID-19 app: emails and SMS messages

The email will come from ‘NHS Test and Trace COVID-19 App’.

The email reads:

This is a public health message from NHS Test and Trace.

As part of the government’s coordinated response to Coronavirus, NHS Test and Trace has developed the new NHS COVID-19 app.

It is now available for download to all residents of England and Wales, and we strongly recommend that everyone over the age of 16 downloads and uses it.

Download the ‘NHS COVID-19’ app from the App Store or Google Play. There is more information at https://covid19.nhs.uk/.

The app will help you to understand and manage you personal risk, and reduce the spread of Coronavirus. The more people who use it, the more effective it will be.

The app requires operating system 13.5 or above if you have an Apple iPhone. It requires Android 6.0 or above if you have an Android phone. If your smartphone is not compatible, you can still access full support from the NHS Test and Trace service.

NHS Test and Trace

All individuals over the age of 16 who are registered with a GP in England and have provided an email address to the NHS are receiving this email. Some people will receive a text message instead, if an email address has not been provided.

NHS Test and Trace Privacy Notice