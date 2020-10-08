Next steps for future tri-service recruiting programme revealed

The Ministry of Defence has set out next steps in delivering a tri-service recruitment model for the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

The new model, which will be in place from 2024, will help ensure that the quantity and quality of candidates meet the needs of all three services, while providing a clearer route for people looking to join the armed forces.

From today, the Armed Forces Recruiting Programme ( AFRP ) will begin engaging suppliers as part of work to develop the recruitment model and raise the programme’s profile across relevant industries.

The market engagement exercise will be followed by a market interest day, hosted virtually, to provide a forum for discussion.

A formal procurement process will take place later this year.

The AFRP is in the early stages, but the MOD is committed to implementing a more efficient system that will deliver value for money across all the armed forces, who recruit more than 20,000 personnel a year.

With such high numbers seeking to join, it is vital that defence continues to develop a world-class recruiting experience which inspires and motivates new talent, while meeting the needs of the single services and wider defence.