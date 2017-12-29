News story
New Year Honours list 2018: Department for Education
130 people have been recognised for their services to education and driving forward social mobility in the 2018 New Year Honours list.
Recipients recognised in the New Year Honours 2018 list have all been chosen for their outstanding contributions to society, in particular their work to give every child, whatever their background, the opportunity to fulfil their potential.
Some of the inspiring stories include a couple who have fostered more than 50 children over the last thirty years, a headteacher who turned her school around and developed a specialist autism unit, and teachers who have worked tirelessly to transform struggling schools in their communities.
The list of award recipients recognises the achievements of a wide range of people who have contributed in an outstanding way to putting education at the heart of social mobility, raising schools standards and teaching.
Jonathan Slater, Department for Education Permanent Secretary:
I want to congratulate each and every person who has been recognised in the New Year Honours list. The hard work and dedication of the award recipients is helping to improve educational standards and to create opportunities for every young person. They are also essential in unlocking the talent in every community across the country. This is something we should all aspire to.
If you know someone working in education or children's services or making a significant impact in advancing equality for women and the LGB&T community who deserves an honour, please contact us at: Honours.team@education.gov.uk.
Companion of Honour
Knight (Kt)/Dame (DBE)
|Award
|Name
|Short citation
|Kt
|Timothy David Melville-Ross
|Chair, Higher Education Funding Council for England. For services to Higher Education.
|Kt
|Alan John Tuckett
|Professor of Education, University of Wolverhampton. For services to Education, particularly Adult Learning.
|Kt
|Alan Thorpe Richard Wood
|Lately Corporate Director, Children and Young People’s Services, London Borough of Hackney. For services to Children’s Social Care and Education.
|DBE
|Janet Patricia Beer
|Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool. For services to Higher Education and Equality.
|DBE
|Christine Ryan
|Lately Chief Inspector, Independent Schools Inspectorate. For services to Education.
Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB)
|Award
|Name
|Short citation
|CB
|Howard Orme
|Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Department for Education. For public services, especially to Finance and Building Delivery Capability.
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
|Award
|Name
|Short citation
|CBE
|Joy Carter
|Vice-Chancellor, University of Winchester. For services to Higher Education.
|CBE
|Judith Doyle
|Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Gateshead College. For services to Education and Skills in the North East.
|CBE
|David Robert Earnshaw
|Chair, Outwood Grange Academies Trust. For services to Education.
|CBE
|Paul Gregg
|Professor of Economic and Social Policy, University of Bath. For services to Children and Social Mobility.
|CBE
|Dave Christopher Hill
|Executive Director for Social Care and Education, Essex County Council. For services to Children’s Social Care.
|CBE
|David Robert Meller
|Founder, Meller Educational Trust and Chair, National Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network. For services to Education.
|CBE
|Lindsey Janet Whiterod
|Chief Executive, South Tyneside College. For services to Education and the community in South Tyneside.
|CBE
|Nick Gerard Peter Whitfield
|Chief Executive, Achieving for Children and Children’s Services and lately Commissioner, Sunderland and Reading. For services to Children.
|CBE
|Ngaire Tui Woods
|Dean, Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University. For services to Higher Education and Public Policy.
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
|Award
|Name
|Short citation
|OBE
|Christine Abbott
|Chief Executive Officer, The Education Alliance and Executive Principal, South Hunsley School and Sixth Form College, Melton. For services to Education.
|OBE
|James Arthur
|Professor of Education and Civic Engagement, University of Birmingham. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Clive Behagg
|Lately Vice-Chancellor, University of Chichester. For services to Higher Education and Economic Regeneration.
|OBE
|Pamela Birch
|Executive Principal, Hambleton Primary Academy and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Fylde Coast Academy Trust. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Karen Bryan
|Lately Pro Vice-Chancellor, Regional Engagement and Dean, Faculty of Health and Wellbeing, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Higher Education.
|OBE
|Zoe Elizabeth Carr
|Chief Executive Officer, WISE Academies Multi Academy Trust. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Katharine Elizabeth Carruthers
|Director, UCL Institute of Education, Confucius Institute for Schools. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Catherine Jane Clarke
|Lately Headteacher, King’s Oak Primary School, New Malden. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Lynn Codling
|Executive Headteacher, Portswood Primary and St Mary’s CE Primary School. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Stephen Melville Criddle
|Principal, South Devon College, Paignton. For services to Education.
|OBE
|David Deane
|Headteacher, St Thomas of Canterbury Primary School, National Leader for Education and Ofsted Inspector. For services to Primary Education.
|OBE
|David Docherty
|Chief Executive, National Centre for Universities and Business. For services to Higher Education and Business.
|OBE
|Oliver James Entwistle
|Lately Chair, Civil Service Rainbow Alliance. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the Civil Service.
|OBE
|Hilary Joyce Grainger
|Dean, Academic Development and Quality Assurance, London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London. For services to Higher Education.
|OBE
|Philip Hamilton
|Chief Executive Officer and Founding Trustee, Community Academies Trust. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Frances Anne Hawkes
|Headteacher, The Federation of St Elphege’s and Regina Coeli Catholic Schools. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Judith Ann Hay
|Assistant Director for Children and Families, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to Child Protection in North Yorkshire.
|OBE
|Barbara Jane Holm
|Principal, Westminster Adult Education Service and Founder, National Adult Community Learning Support and Development Network. For services to Adult Education.
|OBE
|Margaret Ann House
|Vice-Chancellor, Leeds Trinity University. For services to Higher Education.
|OBE
|David Johnston
|Chief Executive, Social Mobility Foundation. For services to Social Mobility and Education.
|OBE
|Martin Kelly
|Head of Resources, Children and Young People’s Services, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to Children and Young People in North Yorkshire.
|OBE
|Emma Shevvan Knights
|Chief Executive, National Governance Association. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Naomi Marek
|Chief Executive, Sky Badger. For services to Special Educational Needs.
|OBE
|Geraldine McAndrew
|Chief Executive, Buttle UK and Chair, Grant Management Panel, Consortium of Voluntary Adoption Agencies. For services to the Voluntary Sector.
|OBE
|Bernice Alda McCabe
|Headmistress, North London Collegiate School. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Anthony O’Hear
|Professor of Philosophy and lately Head, Department of Education, University of Buckingham. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Gavin David Redvers Oldham
|For services to Children through the Share Foundation.
|OBE
|Kevin Allen Huw Parry
|Chairman, Royal National Children’s SpringBoard Foundation. For services to Vulnerable Children.
|OBE
|Graham Richard Pellew
|Lately Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Families for Children Adoption Agency. For services to Children.
|OBE
|Judith Carmel Sebba
|For services to Higher Education and to Disadvantaged Young People.
|OBE
|Paul Taiano
|Chair of Governors, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. For services to Drama Training and Horse Racing Welfare.
|OBE
|Kim Bernadette Taylor
|Headteacher, Spring Common Academy. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Julia Templeman
|Chief Executive Officer, Northampton Primary Academy Trust Partnership. For services to Education.
|OBE
|Elizabeth Wolverson
|Chief Executive, London Diocesan Board for Schools Academies Trust. For services to Education.
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
|Award
|Name
|Short citation
|MBE
|Joan Bamber
|Governor, Dame Evelyn Fox and Newfield Schools. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Comfort Louise Ama Banahene
|Head of Educational Engagement, University of Leeds. For services to Higher Education.
|MBE
|Paul Nicholas Berman
|Chair of Trustees, Wargrave House School. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.
|MBE
|Lorraine Bliss
|For services to Disadvantaged Young People in Norfolk and Suffolk.
|MBE
|Neil David Bohanna
|Head of Operations, Royal Northern College of Music. For services to Higher Education.
|MBE
|Barbara Bower
|Foster Carer, West Sussex County Council. For services to Children and Families.
|MBE
|John Edward Bowers
|Chair of Governors, Dixons Kings Academy. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Joanna Caroline Jane Brotherstone
|Governor, Greenmead School, Wandsworth, London and Co-founder, Small Steps Charity. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.
|MBE
|Christopher Malcolm Brown
|Governor, Sir Tom Finney Community High School, Preston. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.
|MBE
|James Brown
|Policy Officer, Secure Children’s Homes, Department for Education. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Colin George Bryant
|For services to Young People.
|MBE
|Sarah Butcher
|Director of Care, Priors Court School, Berkshire. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.
|MBE
|Charles Richard Butler
|Assistant Headteacher and Head of Performing Arts, Ulverston Victoria High School, Cumbria. For services to Music Education.
|MBE
|Richard Alan Carter
|Governor, West Suffolk College. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Jeffrey Alan Coates
|Social Worker and Member, Adoption Support Expert Advisory Group. For services to Children.
|MBE
|Bobby Gurbhej Singh Dev
|For services to Young People in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.
|MBE
|Maria Eves
|Chair of Governors, Broughton Hall Catholic High School and Vice Chair, St Teresa of Lisieux Catholic Primary School. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Michael William Finney
|Director of Advice, Admissions and Marketing, South Cheshire College. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Louise Fitzroy-Stone
|Executive Director of Sport, Guildford High School. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Lawrence Forshaw
|Life President, Governing Body, Alder Grange School, Rossendale, Lancashire. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Rebecca Jane Foster
|Course Leader for Physical Education and Senior Lecturer in Adapted Physical Education, University of Worcester. For services to Inclusive Sport and Young People.
|MBE
|Arthur Frost
|Foster Carer, East Cheshire Council. For services to Children and Families.
|MBE
|Dorothy Ann Frost
|Foster Carer, East Cheshire Council. For services to Children and Families.
|MBE
|Deborah Sylvia Gardiner
|Chief Executive Officer, Qube Learning. For services to Apprenticeships and charity.
|MBE
|Jacqueline Alexandra Gerrard
|Chair of the Corporation, Strode’s College, Egham. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Howard Groves
|Member, Senior Mathematical Challenge Problems Group and Member, UK Mathematics Trust Challenges Sub Trust. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Catherine Diane Gullen
|For services to Children.
|MBE
|Rosemary Hadfield
|Member, The Clement Danes Trust Board and Associate Governor, Westfield Academy, Hertfordshire. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Jane Harley
|Team Leader, Teacher Strategy and Practice Unit, Department for Education. For services to Education and to the community in Sheffield.
|MBE
|Margaret Ann Harvey
|Vice Chair, Camden Association of Foster Carers. For services to Children.
|MBE
|Anne Hendy
|Teacher, Hitchin Girls’ School. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Maureen Constance Hercules
|Founder and Headteacher, Dallington School, London. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Patricia Hiley
|For services to Adoption.
|MBE
|Margaret Helen Hollingsworth
|Lately Trustee, Inspiration Trust. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Colin Roy Hopkins
|School Governor and Chair of Trustees, Church of England Central Education Trust. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Pearline Evadney Howard
|Foster Carer, Wandsworth Borough Council. For services to Children and Families.
|MBE
|Anthony John Impey
|Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Optimity. For services to Apprenticeships, Small Businesses and Broadband Connectivity.
|MBE
|Christine Ann Jeffery
|Chair, Skills Group UK Ltd. For services to Skills Training and charity.
|MBE
|Anthony Colin Johnson
|Chair of Governors, Oaklands Primary School, Yeovil, Somerset. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Kathleen Keillor
|Governor, Caroline Haslett Primary School. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Alexander Khan
|Chief Executive Officer, Lifetime Training. For services to Apprenticeships.
|MBE
|Gillian Lane
|Lately Vice-Chair of Governors, Central College Nottingham and Governor, Acorn Primary Federation. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Rosemary Leach
|Principal Lecturer, Sport Development, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Roisin Maguire
|Lately Principal, St Joseph’s College, Stoke-on-Trent. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Carolyn Anne McVittie
|Managing Director, Stepahead. For services to Children and Families.
|MBE
|Jennifer Meakin
|For services to Children with Disabilities, particularly through Sport.
|MBE
|Alison Elizabeth North
|Teacher and Choir Leader, Lindley Junior School, Huddersfield. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Marcella Eileen Phelan
|For services to Young People in Ealing, London.
|MBE
|Michael John Pipes
|Lately School Governor, Hampshire. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Timothy Michael Staden Pocock
|For services to Education and charity.
|MBE
|Kathryn Podmore
|Lately Principal, Birkenhead Sixth Form College. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Nicholas Andrew Nesbitt Rowe
|Director of Converge, York St John University. For services to People with Mental Ill Health in Yorkshire and the North East.
|MBE
|Linda Ruth Rowles
|Personal Assistant to Directors for Higher Education Reform, Department for Education. For services to Education and to the community in Bromley.
|MBE
|Anne Florence May Shaw
|Foster Carer, Sheffield City Council. For services to Children and Families.
|MBE
|Andrew Spiers
|Director of Science and Technology, Ardingly College. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Michael George Squire
|Foster Carer, Wiltshire Council. For services to Children and Families.
|MBE
|Rachel Denise Squire
|Foster Carer, Wiltshire Council. For services to Children and Families.
|MBE
|William Stephens
|University Secretary and Head, Executive Office, Cranfield University. For services to Higher Education.
|MBE
|Melinda Tan
|Rector, University of Central Lancashire Cyprus Branch Campus. For services to British Higher Education Overseas and the Promotion of Bi-communal Relations in Cyprus.
|MBE
|Suzanne Jane Taylor
|For services to Education.
|MBE
|David Thomas
|For services to Social Work Education and People with Disabilities.
|MBE
|Alison Jayne Watson
|Chief Executive Officer, Class of Your Own. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Derrick John Willer
|Schools Liaison Officer, Institution of Engineering and Technology. For services to Education.
|MBE
|Martin Williams
|Foster Carer, Croydon Borough Council and Chair, Croydon Foster Carer Association. For services to Children and Families.
|MBE
|Robert Clive Wilson
|Director of Estates and Facilities, University of Bradford. For services to Higher Education and Sustainability.
British Empire Medal (BEM)
|Award
|Name
|Short citation
|BEM
|Sarah Avery
|Team Manager, Child Protection and Court Team, Bath and North East Somerset Council. For services to Children.
|BEM
|Andrew Robert Bromley
|International Student Support Officer, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Higher Education.
|BEM
|Ann Maureen Browning
|Chairman, Berkhamsted Committee, The Children’s Society. For charitable services.
|BEM
|Susan Clarey
|Office Manager, St Anne’s Church of England Primary School, Bishop Auckland. For services to Education.
|BEM
|Hilary Cynthia Ford
|School Volunteer, Herringthorpe Junior School, Rotherham. For services to Education.
|BEM
|Sabrina Alicia Francis
|Social Media Officer, City, University of London. For services to the University of London.
|BEM
|Lesley Ann Hall
|For services to Education.
|BEM
|Roberta June Harrington
|Education Officer, Chelmsford Cathedral, Essex. For services to Education.
|BEM
|Mary-Joy Langdon
|For services to Disabled and Disadvantaged Children.
|BEM
|Fiona McCormack
|For services to Children and Young Adults with Special Educational Needs in Essex, Hertfordshire and London.
|BEM
|Hayley Louise Ryan
|Teaching Innovation Manager, Southampton City College. For services to Education.
|BEM
|Patricia Catherine Venton
|Business Manager, Camelsdale Primary School. For services to Education.
|BEM
|Philippa Pia Webster
|Trustee, NSPCC. For services to Children and Young People.
|BEM
|Shirley Ann Wells
|For services to Education and Young People.
|BEM
|Susan Jacqueline Whitham
|Head of Student Services, St Mary’s University, Twickenham. For services to Higher Education.
|BEM
|Ellen Wiles
|Chef, Oak Field Special School. For services to Children with Special Dietary Requirements.