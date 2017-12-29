New Year Honours list 2018: Department for Education

Recipients recognised in the New Year Honours 2018 list have all been chosen for their outstanding contributions to society, in particular their work to give every child, whatever their background, the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

Some of the inspiring stories include a couple who have fostered more than 50 children over the last thirty years, a headteacher who turned her school around and developed a specialist autism unit, and teachers who have worked tirelessly to transform struggling schools in their communities.

The list of award recipients recognises the achievements of a wide range of people who have contributed in an outstanding way to putting education at the heart of social mobility, raising schools standards and teaching.

Jonathan Slater, Department for Education Permanent Secretary:

I want to congratulate each and every person who has been recognised in the New Year Honours list. The hard work and dedication of the award recipients is helping to improve educational standards and to create opportunities for every young person. They are also essential in unlocking the talent in every community across the country. This is something we should all aspire to.

If you know someone working in education or children’s services or making a significant impact in advancing equality for women and the LGB&T community who deserves an honour, please contact us at: Honours.team@education.gov.uk.

Companion of Honour

Knight ( Kt )/Dame ( DBE )

Award Name Short citation Kt Timothy David Melville-Ross Chair, Higher Education Funding Council for England. For services to Higher Education. Kt Alan John Tuckett Professor of Education, University of Wolverhampton. For services to Education, particularly Adult Learning. Kt Alan Thorpe Richard Wood Lately Corporate Director, Children and Young People’s Services, London Borough of Hackney. For services to Children’s Social Care and Education. DBE Janet Patricia Beer Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool. For services to Higher Education and Equality. DBE Christine Ryan Lately Chief Inspector, Independent Schools Inspectorate. For services to Education.

Companion of the Order of the Bath ( CB )

Award Name Short citation CB Howard Orme Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Department for Education. For public services, especially to Finance and Building Delivery Capability.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire ( CBE )

Award Name Short citation CBE Joy Carter Vice-Chancellor, University of Winchester. For services to Higher Education. CBE Judith Doyle Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Gateshead College. For services to Education and Skills in the North East. CBE David Robert Earnshaw Chair, Outwood Grange Academies Trust. For services to Education. CBE Paul Gregg Professor of Economic and Social Policy, University of Bath. For services to Children and Social Mobility. CBE Dave Christopher Hill Executive Director for Social Care and Education, Essex County Council. For services to Children’s Social Care. CBE David Robert Meller Founder, Meller Educational Trust and Chair, National Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network. For services to Education. CBE Lindsey Janet Whiterod Chief Executive, South Tyneside College. For services to Education and the community in South Tyneside. CBE Nick Gerard Peter Whitfield Chief Executive, Achieving for Children and Children’s Services and lately Commissioner, Sunderland and Reading. For services to Children. CBE Ngaire Tui Woods Dean, Blavatnik School of Government, Oxford University. For services to Higher Education and Public Policy.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire ( OBE )

Award Name Short citation OBE Christine Abbott Chief Executive Officer, The Education Alliance and Executive Principal, South Hunsley School and Sixth Form College, Melton. For services to Education. OBE James Arthur Professor of Education and Civic Engagement, University of Birmingham. For services to Education. OBE Clive Behagg Lately Vice-Chancellor, University of Chichester. For services to Higher Education and Economic Regeneration. OBE Pamela Birch Executive Principal, Hambleton Primary Academy and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Fylde Coast Academy Trust. For services to Education. OBE Karen Bryan Lately Pro Vice-Chancellor, Regional Engagement and Dean, Faculty of Health and Wellbeing, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Higher Education. OBE Zoe Elizabeth Carr Chief Executive Officer, WISE Academies Multi Academy Trust. For services to Education. OBE Katharine Elizabeth Carruthers Director, UCL Institute of Education, Confucius Institute for Schools. For services to Education. OBE Catherine Jane Clarke Lately Headteacher, King’s Oak Primary School, New Malden. For services to Education. OBE Lynn Codling Executive Headteacher, Portswood Primary and St Mary’s CE Primary School. For services to Education. OBE Stephen Melville Criddle Principal, South Devon College, Paignton. For services to Education. OBE David Deane Headteacher, St Thomas of Canterbury Primary School, National Leader for Education and Ofsted Inspector. For services to Primary Education. OBE David Docherty Chief Executive, National Centre for Universities and Business. For services to Higher Education and Business. OBE Oliver James Entwistle Lately Chair, Civil Service Rainbow Alliance. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the Civil Service. OBE Hilary Joyce Grainger Dean, Academic Development and Quality Assurance, London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London. For services to Higher Education. OBE Philip Hamilton Chief Executive Officer and Founding Trustee, Community Academies Trust. For services to Education. OBE Frances Anne Hawkes Headteacher, The Federation of St Elphege’s and Regina Coeli Catholic Schools. For services to Education. OBE Judith Ann Hay Assistant Director for Children and Families, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to Child Protection in North Yorkshire. OBE Barbara Jane Holm Principal, Westminster Adult Education Service and Founder, National Adult Community Learning Support and Development Network. For services to Adult Education. OBE Margaret Ann House Vice-Chancellor, Leeds Trinity University. For services to Higher Education. OBE David Johnston Chief Executive, Social Mobility Foundation. For services to Social Mobility and Education. OBE Martin Kelly Head of Resources, Children and Young People’s Services, North Yorkshire County Council. For services to Children and Young People in North Yorkshire. OBE Emma Shevvan Knights Chief Executive, National Governance Association. For services to Education. OBE Naomi Marek Chief Executive, Sky Badger. For services to Special Educational Needs. OBE Geraldine McAndrew Chief Executive, Buttle UK and Chair, Grant Management Panel, Consortium of Voluntary Adoption Agencies. For services to the Voluntary Sector. OBE Bernice Alda McCabe Headmistress, North London Collegiate School. For services to Education. OBE Anthony O’Hear Professor of Philosophy and lately Head, Department of Education, University of Buckingham. For services to Education. OBE Gavin David Redvers Oldham For services to Children through the Share Foundation. OBE Kevin Allen Huw Parry Chairman, Royal National Children’s SpringBoard Foundation. For services to Vulnerable Children. OBE Graham Richard Pellew Lately Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Families for Children Adoption Agency. For services to Children. OBE Judith Carmel Sebba For services to Higher Education and to Disadvantaged Young People. OBE Paul Taiano Chair of Governors, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. For services to Drama Training and Horse Racing Welfare. OBE Kim Bernadette Taylor Headteacher, Spring Common Academy. For services to Education. OBE Julia Templeman Chief Executive Officer, Northampton Primary Academy Trust Partnership. For services to Education. OBE Elizabeth Wolverson Chief Executive, London Diocesan Board for Schools Academies Trust. For services to Education.

Member of the Order of the British Empire ( MBE )

Award Name Short citation MBE Joan Bamber Governor, Dame Evelyn Fox and Newfield Schools. For services to Education. MBE Comfort Louise Ama Banahene Head of Educational Engagement, University of Leeds. For services to Higher Education. MBE Paul Nicholas Berman Chair of Trustees, Wargrave House School. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. MBE Lorraine Bliss For services to Disadvantaged Young People in Norfolk and Suffolk. MBE Neil David Bohanna Head of Operations, Royal Northern College of Music. For services to Higher Education. MBE Barbara Bower Foster Carer, West Sussex County Council. For services to Children and Families. MBE John Edward Bowers Chair of Governors, Dixons Kings Academy. For services to Education. MBE Joanna Caroline Jane Brotherstone Governor, Greenmead School, Wandsworth, London and Co-founder, Small Steps Charity. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. MBE Christopher Malcolm Brown Governor, Sir Tom Finney Community High School, Preston. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. MBE James Brown Policy Officer, Secure Children’s Homes, Department for Education. For services to Education. MBE Colin George Bryant For services to Young People. MBE Sarah Butcher Director of Care, Priors Court School, Berkshire. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. MBE Charles Richard Butler Assistant Headteacher and Head of Performing Arts, Ulverston Victoria High School, Cumbria. For services to Music Education. MBE Richard Alan Carter Governor, West Suffolk College. For services to Education. MBE Jeffrey Alan Coates Social Worker and Member, Adoption Support Expert Advisory Group. For services to Children. MBE Bobby Gurbhej Singh Dev For services to Young People in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. MBE Maria Eves Chair of Governors, Broughton Hall Catholic High School and Vice Chair, St Teresa of Lisieux Catholic Primary School. For services to Education. MBE Michael William Finney Director of Advice, Admissions and Marketing, South Cheshire College. For services to Education. MBE Louise Fitzroy-Stone Executive Director of Sport, Guildford High School. For services to Education. MBE Lawrence Forshaw Life President, Governing Body, Alder Grange School, Rossendale, Lancashire. For services to Education. MBE Rebecca Jane Foster Course Leader for Physical Education and Senior Lecturer in Adapted Physical Education, University of Worcester. For services to Inclusive Sport and Young People. MBE Arthur Frost Foster Carer, East Cheshire Council. For services to Children and Families. MBE Dorothy Ann Frost Foster Carer, East Cheshire Council. For services to Children and Families. MBE Deborah Sylvia Gardiner Chief Executive Officer, Qube Learning. For services to Apprenticeships and charity. MBE Jacqueline Alexandra Gerrard Chair of the Corporation, Strode’s College, Egham. For services to Education. MBE Howard Groves Member, Senior Mathematical Challenge Problems Group and Member, UK Mathematics Trust Challenges Sub Trust. For services to Education. MBE Catherine Diane Gullen For services to Children. MBE Rosemary Hadfield Member, The Clement Danes Trust Board and Associate Governor, Westfield Academy, Hertfordshire. For services to Education. MBE Jane Harley Team Leader, Teacher Strategy and Practice Unit, Department for Education. For services to Education and to the community in Sheffield. MBE Margaret Ann Harvey Vice Chair, Camden Association of Foster Carers. For services to Children. MBE Anne Hendy Teacher, Hitchin Girls’ School. For services to Education. MBE Maureen Constance Hercules Founder and Headteacher, Dallington School, London. For services to Education. MBE Patricia Hiley For services to Adoption. MBE Margaret Helen Hollingsworth Lately Trustee, Inspiration Trust. For services to Education. MBE Colin Roy Hopkins School Governor and Chair of Trustees, Church of England Central Education Trust. For services to Education. MBE Pearline Evadney Howard Foster Carer, Wandsworth Borough Council. For services to Children and Families. MBE Anthony John Impey Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Optimity. For services to Apprenticeships, Small Businesses and Broadband Connectivity. MBE Christine Ann Jeffery Chair, Skills Group UK Ltd. For services to Skills Training and charity. MBE Anthony Colin Johnson Chair of Governors, Oaklands Primary School, Yeovil, Somerset. For services to Education. MBE Kathleen Keillor Governor, Caroline Haslett Primary School. For services to Education. MBE Alexander Khan Chief Executive Officer, Lifetime Training. For services to Apprenticeships. MBE Gillian Lane Lately Vice-Chair of Governors, Central College Nottingham and Governor, Acorn Primary Federation. For services to Education. MBE Rosemary Leach Principal Lecturer, Sport Development, Sheffield Hallam University. For services to Education. MBE Roisin Maguire Lately Principal, St Joseph’s College, Stoke-on-Trent. For services to Education. MBE Carolyn Anne McVittie Managing Director, Stepahead. For services to Children and Families. MBE Jennifer Meakin For services to Children with Disabilities, particularly through Sport. MBE Alison Elizabeth North Teacher and Choir Leader, Lindley Junior School, Huddersfield. For services to Education. MBE Marcella Eileen Phelan For services to Young People in Ealing, London. MBE Michael John Pipes Lately School Governor, Hampshire. For services to Education. MBE Timothy Michael Staden Pocock For services to Education and charity. MBE Kathryn Podmore Lately Principal, Birkenhead Sixth Form College. For services to Education. MBE Nicholas Andrew Nesbitt Rowe Director of Converge, York St John University. For services to People with Mental Ill Health in Yorkshire and the North East. MBE Linda Ruth Rowles Personal Assistant to Directors for Higher Education Reform, Department for Education. For services to Education and to the community in Bromley. MBE Anne Florence May Shaw Foster Carer, Sheffield City Council. For services to Children and Families. MBE Andrew Spiers Director of Science and Technology, Ardingly College. For services to Education. MBE Michael George Squire Foster Carer, Wiltshire Council. For services to Children and Families. MBE Rachel Denise Squire Foster Carer, Wiltshire Council. For services to Children and Families. MBE William Stephens University Secretary and Head, Executive Office, Cranfield University. For services to Higher Education. MBE Melinda Tan Rector, University of Central Lancashire Cyprus Branch Campus. For services to British Higher Education Overseas and the Promotion of Bi-communal Relations in Cyprus. MBE Suzanne Jane Taylor For services to Education. MBE David Thomas For services to Social Work Education and People with Disabilities. MBE Alison Jayne Watson Chief Executive Officer, Class of Your Own. For services to Education. MBE Derrick John Willer Schools Liaison Officer, Institution of Engineering and Technology. For services to Education. MBE Martin Williams Foster Carer, Croydon Borough Council and Chair, Croydon Foster Carer Association. For services to Children and Families. MBE Robert Clive Wilson Director of Estates and Facilities, University of Bradford. For services to Higher Education and Sustainability.

British Empire Medal ( BEM )