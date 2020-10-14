New Veterans Railcard launched

Please visit www.veterans-railcard.co.uk for further details and how to apply for a Veterans Railcard.

The new Veterans Railcard, which is for anyone who has served at least one day in the UK Armed Forces or Merchant Marines who have seen duty on legally defined military operations, will save veterans 1/3 off most rail fares to help reconnect them to loved ones and connect them to new training and work opportunities.

This new Railcard will help an extra 830,000 people benefit from discounted rail travel. It is just one of a number of measures being implemented by the government as part of its commitment to make the UK the best place to be a veteran anywhere in the world. The Railcard’s design even pays tribute to those who have made sacrifices to protect and serve our country, by utilising the colours featured on the Veterans flag which represent the three-armed forces: army, navy and air force.

The new Veterans Railcard will be available for a special introductory price of just £21 for a 1-year Railcard or £61 for a 3-year Railcard, until 31st March 2021. It will offer the Railcard holder and their companion 1/3 off most rail fares and 60% off for up to four children aged 5-15 years.

Customers will be able to choose from a physical card that they can carry in their wallet or as a digital version they can keep on their phone.

The Veterans Railcard will be available for use on journeys from 5 November. Anyone who travels by train will be able to do so with confidence due to the extra steps the rail industry has taken to make journeys safer. From cleaning trains and stations more frequently and running more services to help with social distancing to improving information with people and technology helping every step of the way.

For more information visit www.veterans-railcard.co.uk