New UK deals will bring millions more PPE items to frontline healthcare staff

Four more companies answer government’s call to arms to manufacture PPE

Millions more visors, aprons and gowns to be delivered over the next few months

New contracts are part of the government’s ‘Make’ initiative to harness UK production power

As part of the government’s Make initiative to use the production power of the UK’s world-leading manufacturing sector, 4 new partnerships have been struck to rapidly produce and deliver PPE to frontline workers over the coming months.

The companies are:

Photocentric, who are using an innovative 3D printing method to produce visors in large quantities. They will be supplying over 7.6 million protective visors over the next 6 months, with plans to scale up to making 500,000 visors a day if required

Ramfoam will be manufacturing and delivering 3 million visors to the NHS per week. They are recruiting an additional 100 staff to ensure demand is met, scaling up to more than 160

Elite Plastics Ltd, who have adapted their production lines to produce large volumes of aprons. Starting this week, 20 million will be delivered to the NHS and social care sector per month

Macdonald and Taylor Healthcare Ltd, who have scaled up production of isolation gowns and scrubs, so far delivering 40,000 gowns a week for the last 2 months. They will now be providing an additional 50,000 gowns a week with government fabric for the next 6 months

Lord Paul Deighton, adviser to the Health Secretary on PPE , said:

The response from our manufacturing industry has been phenomenal and I can’t thank them enough for their continued efforts. Every health and care worker must have access to appropriate PPE and through this national effort we will ensure they do. We have already struck deals with around 30 UK companies to manufacture PPE and over 100 suppliers to deliver items at scale and pace. We will continue to identify further opportunities to get more PPE to the frontline rapidly.

The government has delivered over 1.65 billion pieces of PPE to the frontline and deals have already been struck with around 30 companies, including Amazon, Royal Mail and Jaguar Land Rover, through the Make initiative to produce much-needed PPE .

We are also working with over 100 new suppliers to deliver at the scale and pace the UK requires.

Background information

Photocentric, based in Peterborough, East of England, produces 3D printers and the polymer used to make printed parts to supply the dental and industrial prototyping sectors

Ramfoam, based in Oldbury, West Midlands, produces expanded polyethylene-grade foams for the automotive, aerospace, leisure and healthcare sectors in the UK and internationally

Elite Plastics, a company based in Hereford, West Midlands, produces polythene products like shrink film, food bags and mailing bags for the building, catering, automotive and retail sectors

Macdonald and Taylor Healthcare, based in Warrington, North West, produce protective clothing for healthcare, chemical and nuclear industries, as well as patient care products and consumer healthcare products, like antibacterial wipes

Other examples of the contracts signed with UK based manufacturers include: