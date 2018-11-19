New research will examine effect of gender norms on men and boys

To mark International Men’s Day (19 November) new research will be commissioned to look at how rigid gender stereotypes – including being dominant and competitive - affect men and boys, including a focus on developing ways to change negative attitudes towards women.

This new research, commissioned by the Government Equalities Office, will focus on understanding the best way to talk to men and boys about harmful stereotypes. This research will inform a new tool for groups who work directly with men and boys such as educators and community influencers.

Minister for Women and Equalities Penny Mordaunt said:

On International Men’s Day we should remember that equality is for everyone. In many areas men get a raw deal, and often issues affecting them such as domestic violence or health or child care aren’t discussed. I want to challenge rigid stereotypes, champion flexible working practices and encourage shared parental leave.

These harmful stereotypes can contribute to an environment within which violence and sexual harassment against women can take place. As part of the commitment to ending violence against women and girls this work will also focus on developing ways to change negative attitudes towards women.