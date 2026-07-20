New PM says government can bring back hope to Britain, and launches drive to end rough sleeping at the earliest opportunity

In his speech on the steps of 10 Downing Street the Prime Minister announced a new national effort to end rough sleeping, backed by record investment

Prime Minister says government can bring back hope to Britain and rejects the claim that ending rough sleeping will take decades or that it can’t be done

Prime Minister says the crisis has been caused by years of national government failure and Westminster turning a blind eye

Mayors, councils, the NHS, public services and government departments will now be backed to provide urgent support for vulnerable people before the winter

The Prime Minister used his first speech in office to launch an urgent national drive to end rough sleeping at the earliest opportunity, setting out a bold ambition to tackle one of the starkest injustices in the country. This will be backed from day one by an additional £340 million – taking overall funding to record levels.

The policy forms a key part of his pledge on the steps of Downing Street to help everyone to live well and build a more preventative state, investing in success rather than paying for failure. Crisis research shows that a year of rough sleeping costs an estimated £20,128 per person, versus £1,426 for a successful prevention intervention.

The Prime Minister rejects the notion that ending rough sleeping will take decades or that it can’t be done at all. The experience of ‘Everyone In’ during the pandemic, showed that with the right political will, it can be done. He is clear that the rough sleeping crisis has been caused by years of systemic failure in national policy. Westminster has too often turned a blind eye to rough sleeping, which has been all too apparent to local leaders. Ambitious local leaders will now be backed with the full support of central government.

Before walking up Downing Street to address the nation, the Prime Minister met people with experience of sleeping rough. He heard how it can trap people in a cycle of crisis, poor health and insecurity. He believes that thousands of people sleeping rough every night in our country is not inevitable, but a choice by politicians, and that he will take immediate action to change how the government treats the issue.

Urgent first steps will begin to help those sleeping rough over a long period to move into secure housing. This includes beginning the acquisition of suitable homes, identifying those most in need and starting to provide housing and support without delay.

The new funding is the first phase of investment in a wider five-year programme that will provide homes and support for thousands of the people facing the most severe and long-term homelessness. Further steps will be set out before the autumn.

This effort will benefit everyone: transforming the lives of people who have spent long periods on the streets, strengthening towns and communities, and reducing the pressure that repeated crisis interventions place on the NHS, the criminal justice system and other public services.

Local leaders will lead the delivery of the programme, building on proven local-led approaches that have helped to tackle rough sleeping in communities across the country. The new funding, which represents the opening investment, will provide 1,200 homes and intensive support for at least 3,000 people.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: