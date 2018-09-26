New online learning tool for flat management companies

Today we launch the first of our online interactive learning tools: flat management companies.

Flat management companies are commonly set up to own the freehold of a property such as a block of flats, and to manage the communal parts of the building. The directors and shareholders of the company are usually the residents of the property.

If you’re a flat management company director or thinking about setting one up, you need to know about your responsibilities to Companies House.

Start our interactive learning tool about flat management companies.

Our learning tool is completely free, works on any device and can be completed in 25 minutes. It covers 5 parts:

Companies House and your flat management company. Becoming a director. Keeping records. Filing accounts and types of accounts. A quiz to test your knowledge.

This does not replace independent legal or other professional advice.

You can find more information in our Flat management and right to manage (RTM) companies guidance.

Property management law is different in Scotland. Read the Scottish government’s guidance on property factors.