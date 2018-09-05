New logistics contract to help centralise delivery services for NHS trusts

The contract with logistics provider Unipart Logistics cost £730 million and is for 5 years.

The Department of Health and Social Care anticipates the new supply chain will generate savings of £2.4 billion over a 5-year period.

Until recently, NHS trusts in England could negotiate their own contracts for products such as bandages, gloves and surgical equipment. This has meant that neighbouring hospitals have often paid different prices for products from the same supplier.

An example of this price variation includes the lowest priced 12-pack of rubber gloves costing 35p, while the highest priced cost £16.47.

The logistics contract for Unipart is the biggest of 13 new national contracts forming the new NHS Supply Chain and will start in early 2019.

Unipart’s responsibilities will include:

delivering medical devices and hospital consumables ‒ other than medicine ‒ to NHS trusts

warehousing

inventory management

order processing and delivery

A home delivery service will make up around 10% of the contract, which will allow some patients to receive supplies and be cared for in their own home.

Health minister Steve Barclay said: