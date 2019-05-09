New guide to help consumer markets better support adults at risk

Supporting customers who do not make their own decisions has been developed by Office of the Public Guardian (OPG), the UK Regulators Network (UKRN) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) working with sector regulators. These include Ofcom, Ofgem, Ofwat and the Financial Conduct Authority.

In a joint foreword to the guide, Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Corporate Responsibility at BEIS, Kelly Tolhurst, and Ministry of Justice Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Edward Argar, said:

Powers of attorney are a valuable tool that helps some of our country’s most vulnerable people have their affairs managed before or when they have lost mental capacity. However, those who act in the best interests of adults at risk often find the process of dealing with the companies they rely on both confusing and inconsistent.

This guide sets out clear policies and advice. It provides clarity to the law and helpful information which can ease the burden and stresses that new and current care givers face on a day-to-day basis, by making their simple transactions as smooth and problem free as possible.

Supporting customers who do not make their own decisions is available from the UKRN website.