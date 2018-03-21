New GP contract agreed for 2018 to 2019

The contract was agreed by the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ), NHS Employers on behalf of NHS England and the British Medical Association’s General Practitioners Committee ( GPC ).

The deal includes a pay uplift, together with a 3% increase to expense claims, totalling £102.9 million.

The investment also includes £60 million to cover increased indemnity costs incurred in the past financial year.

The contract will come into effect on 1 April 2018.

The contract also includes: