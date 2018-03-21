News story
New GP contract agreed for 2018 to 2019
The new contract will see a £256 million investment in general practice.
The contract was agreed by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS Employers on behalf of NHS England and the British Medical Association’s General Practitioners Committee (GPC).
The deal includes a pay uplift, together with a 3% increase to expense claims, totalling £102.9 million.
The investment also includes £60 million to cover increased indemnity costs incurred in the past financial year.
The contract will come into effect on 1 April 2018.
The contract also includes:
-
an agreement that will pave the way to GPs using the NHS electronic prescription service instead of issuing paper prescriptions
-
an agreement that GPC, NHS England and DHSC will work together to reduce the administrative burden in general practice so that GPs can spend more time with patients
-
a renewed focus on the analysis of appointment data to improve GP workflows
-
supporting the further roll out of the NHS e-referral service into general practice
-
an agreement with the GPC to work with DHSC and NHS England to establish the extent and reasons behind locum use and cost
-
a commitment to end advertising of private services by GP practices which should be provided free of charge by the NHS