New features for the UK House Price Index search tool and reports

We have added new functionality and data to the UK HPI search tool and monthly reports, to help users identify changing house price trends across the UK more easily. These changes are in response to feedback from customers.

Changes to the search tool

With the new features of the search tool, you can:

compare average house prices in up to five separate locations across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland by county, region or local authority

type the location name, or click on the area on the map to select your location choice

get insight into market trend activity going back to 1968, by accessing historic data about the funding status, buyer status and property status information

present your search results as a table or graph

retrieve your search criteria at a later date, by bookmarking different stages of your search

When you have completed your search, you can download the data for the specific breakdown or all the data in the search results, in comma-separated (CSV) format. Linked data users can still explore the data further by accessing the SPARQL query behind the search.

Changes to the UK House Price Index reports

We have added links in the published reports, so that users can download the data tables from the report itself in CSV format. This function benefits users who want to use the data without creating bespoke queries or accessing the full background files.

This change is part of the work being undertaken to improve our users’ experience of the UK HPI. Since its launch in June 2016, HM Land Registry and partners have started a programme of enhancements and updates. This has resulted in more available data, improved accuracy and extra commentaries in the reports.

In November 2017, the Office for Statistics Regulation confirmed the UK House Price Index will be awarded National Statistics status when some requirements are met. These enhancements fulfil an element of those requirements.

If you would like to share your feedback on the search tool or the UK HPI, you can register to join our LinkedIn UK HPI group or contact us for more information.