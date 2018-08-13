New Competition: Predictive Cyber Analytics

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is launching a competition to seek novel approaches to predict and counter cyber threats in defence and security.

£1 million of funding is available in Phase 1 of this competition to fund proof-of-concept technologies. Additional funding is anticipated to be available for future phases to move towards a deployable solution.

Further details about the competition are in the summary document

The competition will close at midday on 5 November 2018

Details on how to apply will be included in the full competition document which will be available soon. If you have any queries on this competition, please do contact us at accelerator@dstl.gov.uk or sign up for alerts.