New centre opens to search for next generation of diabetes treatment

Business Secretary Greg Clark alongside the Danish Minister Tommy Ahlers today attended the opening of a research centre developing the next generation of treatment for people with diabetes

the new centre in Oxford, owned by global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, demonstrates a vote of confidence in UK talent and the quality of our research in the UK

the Life Sciences Sector Deal as part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy is securing investment to maintain the UK’s place as a world leader in developing innovative research into future treatments and pioneering medicines

A new centre for research to develop a new generation of medicines that will transform the lives of people living with diabetes opened in Oxford today (12 September 2018).

Greg Clark, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, attended the opening of the Novo Nordisk Research Centre, along with Danish Science Minister Tommy Ahlers.

The number of people with diabetes is expected to increase in the next 2 decades from 3.9 million people in 2017, to 4.9 million in 2035, according to Public Health England statistics. The centre will collaborate with the University of Oxford using its scientific excellence to conduct new research, including on:

new medicines to treat diabetes

understanding the relationship between insulin resistance and other health conditions

analysing complex data to earlier detect type 2 diabetes

Novo Nordisk will invest around £115 million over a period of 10 years and the new centre will mean up to 100 research jobs in the coming years.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said:

This centre has the potential to transform the way diabetes is treated in the future and improve the lives of people around the world. Our universities and research institutes are world beating and this international investment in the UK is a vote of confidence in both the talent we have and the quality of research and products our scientists develop. This is our modern Industrial Strategy in action as we strive towards more public and private research and development investment to upgrade our economy and build a Britain fit for the future.

Professor Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CSO and EVP at Novo Nordisk, said:

I am very excited to see the strategic alliance between Novo Nordisk and the University of Oxford flourish and set the bar for international collaborative cutting edge scientific research to spearhead collaboration on new treatment for people with type 2 diabetes and other serious chronic diseases.

In the modern Industrial Strategy the government has set the ambitious target to reach 2.4% of gross domestic product investment in research and development by 2027. In December 2017, the Life Sciences Sector Deal was announced to maintain the UK’s place as a world leader in developing innovative research into future treatments and pioneering medicines.