Near miss with track workers at Clapham Junction

At around 05:51 hrs on 17 January 2018, an empty coaching stock train was involved in a near miss with three Network Rail workers near Clapham Junction station. Nobody was injured, although the driver and the staff were shaken by the incident.

We have undertaken a preliminary examination into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Having assessed the evidence which has been gathered to date, we have decided to publish a safety digest.

The safety digest will be made available on our website in the next few weeks.