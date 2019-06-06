NDA discusses progress and opportunities at Welsh stakeholder event

Trawsfynydd ended electricity generation in 1993 and is well on its way to being decommissioned.

Hosted by Trawsfynydd Assembly Member Lord Dafydd Elis Thomas, the event welcomed over 50 stakeholders from supply chain companies, Welsh Assembly and Government, trade unions, local councils and community organisations, colleges and training providers.

David Peattie, the NDA’s Chief Executive, said:

We’re making good progress in reducing the risks and hazards at our sites in North Wales - but we’re also making a valuable contribution to the communities in which we operate, and to the wider Welsh economy. Events like this are a fantastic opportunity to meet our stakeholders face-to-face and talk about the work we’re doing, but also to discuss how we can do more to leave a lasting positive legacy and realise greater public value.

The NDA owns 2 nuclear sites in Wales: Wylfa and Trawsfynydd. The map shows the number of suppliers involved in decommissioning within each constituency.

The NDA owns 2 sites in Wales: Wylfa and Trawsfynydd. They are currently at different stages of their lifecycles. Trawsfynydd ended electricity generation in 1993 and is well progressed along its decommissioning journey. Wylfa was the last Magnox nuclear power station to finish generation in 2015.

Over 500 people are directly employed by NDA group companies in Wales

The NDA’s decommissioning work is worth more than £50 million per year to the local economy

160 Welsh suppliers support the delivery of the NDA decommissioning mission

75% of Welsh constituencies have companies supplying goods and services to NDA group

NDA has committed more than £10 million of socio-economic funding to offset the impact of decommissioning in Wales

The NDA is also supporting skills and training opportunities to help local economies diversify as Trawsfynydd and Wylfa are decommissioned. Since 2010, more than £3.8 million has been invested in further education infrastructure in North West Wales.

