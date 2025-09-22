National vaccination campaign to protect newborns this winter

‘Stay Strong. Get Vaccinated’ campaign launched, encouraging pregnant women to get their jabs

National campaign urges vaccination against flu, RSV and whooping cough to protect newborns this winter

and whooping cough to protect newborns this winter Vaccinations available through GPs, pharmacies and maternity services

Expectant mothers are being urged to get vaccinated against flu, RSV and whooping cough to protect their babies this winter, as the government launches a new national campaign.

The Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) campaign - ‘Stay Strong. Get Vaccinated’ - uses bubble wrap imagery to show how vaccination during pregnancy passes life-saving antibodies through the placenta to protect newborns.

It comes as the NHS ramps up preparations for winter to provide the safest possible care for patients, with local NHS leaders taking part in ‘stress test’ exercises and providing targeted care for the most vulnerable.

Alongside this, patients are being urged to protect themselves and their families against winter viruses - to help take pressure off hardworking staff and ensure care is there for patients when they need it most.

Health Minister Ashley Dalton said:

We urge expectant mothers to come forward for their flu, RSV and whooping cough jabs - it’s one of the most powerful ways to protect your baby through those critical first months. Winter is always tough for the NHS but we are working hard to ramp up preparations so the health service is ready for patients when they need it. Let’s work together to protect ourselves and ease pressure on our NHS - the single best way you can protect yourself and your family is by getting vaccinated.

The multi-channel campaign supported by the UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) and NHS England will be shown across TV, video on demand, radio, outdoor advertising and social media. A second phase of the campaign in October will aim to encourage people with long-term health conditions to come forward for flu vaccination.

Each year, some 600,000 women give birth in England. New data from UKHSA reveals hundreds of thousands of pregnant women missed vital vaccines last winter, with:

just over one-third (35%) vaccinated against flu

around half receiving a vaccination for RSV , since the programme was launched a year ago

, since the programme was launched a year ago one-third missing their whooping cough vaccination (66% uptake, though this rose to 71% in early 2025)

With 12 infant deaths from whooping cough since the beginning of 2024 and hundreds of babies hospitalised from vaccine-preventable illnesses, it is vital that pregnant women receive their vaccine at the right time - ideally between 20 and 32 weeks.

If you are pregnant and approaching 20 weeks and have not been offered the whooping cough vaccine, please speak to your GP or midwife today to find out how you can get your vaccine.

Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director of Immunisation at UKHSA , said:

If you’re pregnant or have a long-term health condition, you are at greater risk from serious flu complications. Vaccination protects you and baby. If you’re pregnant it also protects your baby, both in the womb and for the first few months of life. Don’t wait. If you are eligible, please come forward - it could be the most important appointment you make this winter, helping to keep you and your baby out of hospital.

Kate Brintworth, NHS Chief Midwifery Officer, said:

Flu, RSV and whooping cough can all be dangerous for newborns and getting vaccinated while pregnant is undoubtedly the best way to protect your baby ahead of winter. The NHS has been offering flu jabs to pregnant women since the start of September, with whooping cough vaccines available from 20 weeks of pregnancy and RSV vaccines from 28 weeks through your GP or maternity service. So if you and your baby are not yet protected - please do come forward as soon as possible. It could save their life.

RSV infects around 90% of children in their first 2 years of life and can cause a lung infection called bronchiolitis. The RSV season usually starts in October and while there is no risk-free birth month, babies born in late summer or the autumn are most likely to be admitted to hospital. Hundreds of babies attend emergency departments each day for bronchiolitis through most of November and December.

That is why it is so important that pregnant women between 20 and 32 weeks as above ensure they are vaccinated as soon as possible.

Since the start of September, pregnant women and millions of children have been able to get their flu vaccinations. As of 1 October 2025, adults over 65, those at clinical risk and other eligible groups will also be able to get their flu jabs, with over 75s and those who are immunosuppressed able to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Those eligible should speak to their GP or practice nurse, or alternatively their local pharmacist, to book a vaccination appointment. For pregnant women, the vaccine may also be available through maternity services.