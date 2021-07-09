More than 80 million vaccines administered across the UK

More than 86% of adults have been vaccinated with a first dose

All adults are eligible to get their second dose of a vaccine earlier after eight weeks

More than 80 million vaccines have been administered across the UK through the largest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history.

A total of 80,072,121 doses have been administered in the UK, with 45,697,875 people receiving a first dose (86.8%) and 34,374,246 people receiving both doses (65.3%).

This includes over half (54%) of young people aged 18 to 24 in England who have received a first dose - just three weeks after the programme was opened to this age group.

Every adult in England has been offered at least one dose and the Prime Minister announced this week that the vaccination programme is accelerating further, with all adults able to reduce their vaccine dose interval from twelve to eight weeks. This will mean every adult has the chance to have two doses by mid-September.

The government announced this week that people who have been vaccinated with both doses will not have to quarantine on their return to England from an amber list country from 19 July, providing they received their second jab at least 14 days prior.

From 16 August, double vaccinated people will also no longer be legally required to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

We have now delivered over 80 million vaccine doses across the UK - this a phenomenal achievement. Thank you to everyone who has come forward for their jab. It is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones

Analysis from Public Health England (PHE) and the University of Cambridge suggests that vaccines have so far prevented an estimated 8.5 million infections and 30,000 deaths in England alone.

Data from PHE shows COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. The analysis suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalisation after two doses.

PHE data released today shows that vaccines are around 74% effective against getting symptomatic COVID-19 for people who are immunosuppressed. This provided similar protection to those not in an at risk group.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

This is an astonishing accomplishment – in around seven months the NHS in every corner of the country has administered 80 million vaccines.

The success is down to the incredible dedication of NHS staff, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers, local authorities, civil servants and the armed forces – the country applauds your commitment to saving lives.

As we begin to fully reopen society, it’s absolutely crucial everybody gets their first and second jabs so we can return to normality as quickly as possible.

The UK government secured access to more than 500 million doses of the most promising COVID-19 vaccines early on behalf of the entire UK, crown dependencies and overseas territories. The UK’s medicine’s regulator, the MHRA, was the first in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, allowing the rapid deployment of vaccines across the country and ensuring the UK has one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world.

Vaccinated people are far less likely to get COVID-19 with symptoms and even more unlikely to get serious COVID-19, to be admitted to hospital, or to die from it and there is growing evidence that they are less likely to pass the virus to others.

YouGov polling also shows the UK continues to top the list of nations where people are willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated and ONS data published on 2 July shows that more than 9 in 10 (96%) adults reported positive sentiment towards the vaccine.

Vaccines are available free of charge and from thousands of vaccine centres, GP practices and pharmacies. Around 98% of people live within 10 miles of a vaccination centre in England and vaccinations are taking place at sites including mosques, community centres and football stadiums.