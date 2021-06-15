More than 30 million people vaccinated with second dose

More than 30 million people in the UK have been vaccinated with a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, giving them the fullest possible protection

More than 79% of people in the UK now vaccinated with a single dose

Public urged to come forward for second doses to help protect against the threat of new variants

41,830,546 people across the UK have now been vaccinated with a first dose (79.4%), while 30,204,738 people have had both doses (57.3%).

New analysis by Public Health England ( PHE ) shows for the first time that 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against hospitalisation from the Delta (B.1.61.2) variant. The analysis suggests the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against hospitalisation after both doses.

The government met its target of offering a vaccine to the most vulnerable by 15 April and is on track to offer a first dose to all adults by 19 July, 2 weeks earlier than planned. NHS England has today extended the offer of a vaccine to everyone over the age of 23.

By 19 July, all those aged 50 and over and the clinically extremely vulnerable will have been offered their second dose.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

Second doses are increasingly vital, so this is an incredibly important milestone. Day after day, our vaccination programme reaches new heights. With over 30 million people across the UK now receiving a second dose, we are giving the fullest possible protection to our loved ones in the face of new variants. The strength of the union has never been clearer than in the UK vaccination effort. All 4 corners of this country have pulled together for one common purpose – to get the jab and fight this virus. I want to pay tribute to everyone right across the country who has answered our call to arms and rolled up their sleeves to get the jab. I encourage everyone over 23 to come forward and get the jab.

Our successful vaccination programme is weakening the link between cases and hospitalisations, but the latest evidence shows that 2 doses are needed to provide effective protection against the Delta variant.

To ensure people have the strongest possible protection against COVID-19, second doses for all over 40s will be accelerated by reducing the dosing interval from 12 weeks to 8 weeks. All over 40s who received a first dose by mid-May will be offered a second dose by 19 July.

The move follows advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation ( JCVI ), which has considered the latest available evidence and has recommended reducing the dosing interval to counter the threat of new variants of concern.

The government and its scientific experts are monitoring the evolving situation and rates of variants closely, and will not hesitate to take additional action as necessary.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

I am delighted that we have reached another poignant milestone in our vaccines programme, with over 30 million people receiving the fullest possible protection from this virus. In the space of 6 months, the UK has made history after not only deploying a licensed vaccine to the first person in the world, Margaret Keenan, but also to tens of millions of others in the largest vaccination programme in our history. I encourage everyone to come forward for the vaccine, and for the crucial second dose when the offer comes. It could save your life and protect your loved ones.

UK Government Minister for Wales Simon Hart said:

Today’s fantastic milestone of 30 million second doses administered further demonstrates the success of the UK-wide vaccination programme. The union has helped Wales to provide one of the fastest programmes in the world. It’s encouraging to see so many people doing the right thing and coming forward to receive their jabs when called upon. We have achieved so much already and I urge everyone who is yet to receive their jab, to do so when eligible and together we can help to ensure the highest levels of protection and safety for all.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart said:

The UK government is supplying vaccines for people in all parts of the United Kingdom and this milestone is further welcome evidence of how effectively we are pulling together to protect ourselves and our community. With 30 million people across the UK already having had their second doses, I encourage everyone in Scotland to come forward when the offer comes to get their second vaccination and maximum protection from the virus.

Vaccinated people are far less likely to get COVID-19 with symptoms. Vaccinated people are even more unlikely to get serious COVID-19, to be admitted to hospital, or to die from it and there is growing evidence that they are less likely to pass the virus to others.

Data from PHE ’s real-world study shows the vaccines are already having a significant impact in the UK, reducing hospitalisations and deaths, saving 14,000 lives and preventing 42,000 hospitalisations in England.

Data published by YouGov shows the UK continues to top the list of nations where people are willing to have a COVID-19 vaccine or have already been vaccinated.

ONS data published on 9 June shows that more than 9 in 10 (94%) adults reported positive sentiment towards the vaccine.

Approved vaccines are available from thousands of NHS vaccine centres, GP practices and pharmacies. Around 98% of people live within 10 miles of a vaccination centre in England and vaccinations are taking place at sites including mosques, community centres and football stadiums.

Background information

Health Secretary Matt Hancock delivered a speech in Oxford on 2 June praising the ‘vaccine heroes’ and reflecting on the lessons learned from the vaccination programme.

View the latest UK-wide vaccination statistics and NHS England’s vaccine statistics for England only.

View the latest PHE analysis on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. PHE ’s latest study on household transmission is also available.

View the ONS survey on ‘Barriers to COVID-19 vaccination’.

The YouGov data comparing uptake rates in countries around the world is available.

To date, the government has invested over £300 million into manufacturing a successful vaccine to enable a rapid roll-out.

The UK government is committed to supporting equitable access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is one of the largest donors to the COVAX facility, the global mechanism to help developing countries access a coronavirus vaccine, and has committed £548 million in UK aid to help distribute 1.3 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines to 92 developing countries this year.

This week, we announced the UK will donate at least 100 million surplus coronavirus vaccine doses within the next year, including 5 million beginning in the coming weeks.

Visit the NHS website for advice on how to book or manage a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.