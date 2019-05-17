Monarch Airlines – receiving your protective award payment

On 24 April 2019 the Employment Tribunal made a protective award to former employees of Monarch Airlines Limited to recompense them for the failure to consult about the potential for the redundancies following the business being put into administration.

The Insolvency Service has received a copy of the protective award and we are processing the payments that are due to eligible former employees of the airline.

What do I need to do?

You don’t need to take any further action just now. If you’re eligible for a Protective Award payment we aim to pay this within 12 weeks. However, we may contact you before this time if we need further information.

If you’re not eligible to get a payment, we’ll write to you to let you know.