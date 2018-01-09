News story
Ministerial appointments: January 2018
A reshuffle has taken place and the Prime Minister has announced new ministerial appointments.
Prime Minister Theresa May said:
This government is about building a country fit for the future – one that truly works for everyone with a stronger economy and a fairer society.
This reshuffle helps us do just that by bringing fresh talent into government, boosting delivery in key policy areas like housing, health and social care, and ensuring the government looks more like the country it serves.
It also allows a new generation of gifted ministers to step up and make life better for people across the whole UK.
The government is constituted as follows:
Prime Minister, First Lord of the Treasury and Minister for the Civil Service
- Rt Hon Theresa May MP
Cabinet Office
- Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Rt Hon David Lidington CBE MP
- Parliamentary Secretary – Oliver Dowden CBE MP
- Parliamentary Secretary – Chloe Smith MP
HM Treasury
- Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP
- Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Rt Hon Elizabeth Truss MP**
- Paymaster General, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury – Rt Hon Mel Stride MP
- Economic Secretary to the Treasury – John Glen MP†
- Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury – Robert Jenrick MP†
Home Office
- Secretary of State for the Home Department, and Minister for Women and Equalities – Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP
- Minister of State – Caroline Nokes MP**
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Nick Hurd MP
- Minister of State – Baroness Williams of Trafford
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Victoria Atkins MP
Foreign and Commonwealth Office
- Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs – Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Sir Alan Duncan KCMG MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP (jointly with the Department for International Development)
- Minister of State – Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Mark Field MP*
- Minister of State – Harriett Baldwin MP (jointly with the Department for International Development)
Department for Exiting the European Union
- Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union – Rt Hon David Davis MP
- Minister of State – Lord Callanan
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Robin Walker MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Steve Baker MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Suella Fernandes MP
Ministry of Defence
- Secretary of State for Defence – Rt Hon Gavin Williamson CBE MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Mark Lancaster TD MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Earl Howe (and Deputy Leader of the House of Lords)*
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Guto Bebb MP
Ministry of Justice
- Lord Chancellor (paid), and Secretary of State for Justice* – Rt Hon David Gauke MP
- Minister of State – Rory Stewart OBE MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lucy Frazer QC MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Phillip Lee MP
Department of Health and Social Care
- Secretary of State for Health and Social Care – Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP
- Minister of State – Stephen Barclay MP
- Minister of State – Caroline Dinenage MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Jackie Doyle-Price MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Steve Brine MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord O’Shaughnessy
Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
- Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Rt Hon Greg Clark MP
- Minister of State – Claire Perry MP**
- Minister of State – Sam Gyimah MP (jointly with the Department for Education)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Andrew Griffiths MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Richard Harrington MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Rt Hon Lord Henley
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government – Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP
- Minister of State – Dominic Raab MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Jake Berry MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Heather Wheeler MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Rishi Sunak MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth (jointly with the Wales Office)
Department for International Trade
- Secretary of State for International Trade, and President of the Board of Trade – Rt Hon Liam Fox MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Greg Hands MP
- Minister of State – Baroness Fairhead CBE*
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Graham Stuart MP
Department for Education
- Secretary of State for Education – Damian Hinds MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Anne Milton MP
- Minister of State – Sam Gyimah MP (jointly with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Agnew*
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Nadhim Zahawi MP*
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – Rt Hon Michael Gove MP
- Minister of State – George Eustice MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Thérèse Coffey MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Gardiner of Kimble
Department for Transport
- Secretary of State for Transport – Rt Hon Chris Grayling MP
- Minister of State – Jo Johnson MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Nusrat Ghani MP (and Assistant Government Whip (paid))
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Jesse Norman MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* – Baroness Sugg CBE (and Baroness in Waiting (paid))
Department for Work and Pensions
- Secretary of State for Work and Pensions – Rt Hon Esther McVey MP
- Minister of State – Alok Sharma MP
- Minister of State – Sarah Newton MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Guy Opperman MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Kit Malthouse MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Baroness Buscombe
Office of the Leader of the House of Lords
- Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Baroness Evans of Bowes Park
- Deputy Leader of the House of Lords – Rt Hon Earl Howe (and Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence)*
Scotland Office
- Secretary of State for Scotland – Rt Hon David Mundell MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (jointly with the Northern Ireland Office) - Lord Duncan of Springbank
Wales Office
- Secretary of State for Wales – Rt Hon Alun Cairns MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State* - Stuart Andrew MP (and Assistant Government Whip (paid))
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (jointly with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) - Lord Bourne of Aberystwyth
Northern Ireland Office
- Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Shailesh Vara MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Duncan of Springbank (jointly with the Scotland Office)
Department for International Development
- Secretary of State for International Development – Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP (jointly with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office)
- Minister of State – Harriett Baldwin MP (jointly with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office)
- Minister of State – Rt Hon Lord Bates*
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
- Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport – Rt Hon Matt Hancock MP
- Minister of State – Margot James MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Tracey Crouch MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Michael Ellis MP
- Parliamentary Under Secretary of State – Lord Ashton of Hyde
Minister without Portfolio
- Minister without Portfolio* (and Conservative Party Chair) – Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP
Office of the Leader of the House of Commons
- Lord President of the Council, and Leader of the House of Commons – Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP**
Whips – House of Commons
- Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) – Rt Hon Julian Smith MP**
- Treasurer of HM Household (Deputy Chief Whip) – Christopher Pincher MP
- Comptroller of HM Household (Government Whip) – Chris Heaton-Harris MP
- Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government Whip) – Mark Spencer MP
Junior Lords of the Treasury
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Andrew Stephenson MP
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Paul Maynard MP
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Craig Whittaker MP
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Rebecca Harris MP
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – David Rutley MP
- Government Whip (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury) – Nigel Adams MP*
Assistant Whips (Commons)
- Assistant Government Whip – Nusrat Ghani MP (and a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport*)
- Assistant Government Whip – Mike Freer MP
- Assistant Government Whip – Jo Churchill MP
- Assistant Government Whip – Amanda Milling MP
- Assistant Government Whip – Stuart Andrew MP (and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Wales Office*)
- Assistant Government Whip – Kelly Tolhurst MP
- Assistant Government Whip – Mims Davies MP
- Assistant Government Whip – Wendy Morton MP*
Whips – House of Lords
- Captain of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms (Lords Chief Whip) – Rt Hon Lord Taylor of Holbeach CBE
- Captain of The Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeomen of the Guard (Deputy Chief Whip) – Earl of Courtown
Baronesses and Lords in Waiting
- Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Vere of Norbiton
- Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Sugg CBE (and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport*)
- Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Goldie DL
- Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen*
- Baroness in Waiting – Baroness Stedman-Scott OBE DL*
- Lord in Waiting – Viscount Younger of Leckie
- Lord in Waiting – Rt Hon Lord Young of Cookham CH
Law Officers
- Attorney General – Rt Hon Jeremy Wright QC MP**
- Solicitor General – Robert Buckland QC MP
- Advocate General for Scotland – Rt Hon Lord Keen of Elie QC
Notes for editors
The Queen has been pleased to approve that Claire Perry MP and Caroline Nokes MP be sworn of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council.
*unpaid ** attends Cabinet † paid as a Parliamentary Secretary