Minister visits Cox’s Bazar camps ahead of International Development Committee evidence session

Last week Minister Burt saw first-hand UK funded shelters which are offering enhanced and sturdier protection to the Rohingya people during the inclement weather. He also met with UK-funded aid workers who are providing vulnerable children in the camps with psychosocial support and witnessed the life-saving work to ensure malnourished Rohingya children have access to food high in nutritional value.

The UK Government continues to lead the way in the speed and size of its response to this latest crisis and one year on the focus is on making sure the Rohingya have access to the further support they need while they are living in the camps.

UK aid will provide access to skills training to improve the prospects for Rohingya men and women, better equipping them for the future. In his visit to the camps Minister Burt witnessed first-hand the skills being provided to Rohingya at a small activities centre, where men and women are being taught to sew.

International Development Minister, Alistair Burt said:

Bangladesh is in the midst of the rainy season and there are almost one million Rohingya people depending on the international community during this precarious time. Seeing first-hand the UK-funded work to construct sturdier and more resilient structures is a positive sign and demonstrates that we are doing all that we can to protect them. The realities of the camp have become even more real for me but I have been reassured that our support to this persecuted community is helping them to rebuild their lives.

Minister Burt will appear before the International Development Committee (IDC) in September and will use his evidence session as an opportunity to clearly demonstrate how UK aid is playing an integral role in ensuring the safety of vulnerable Rohingya people, especially during the monsoon and cyclone season.