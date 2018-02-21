Press release

Minister for the Middle East statement on the sentencing of Nabeel Rajab in Bahrain

Minister Burt has expressed concern about the sentencing of Nabeel Rajab.

Published 21 February 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office and The Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP
Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt said:

I am concerned about the five year sentence handed down by the Higher Criminal Court of Bahrain today to Mr Nabeel Rajab, in addition to a two year sentence given in July 2017. I understand that Mr Rajab now has the right of appeal against this latest sentence. The UK urges Bahrain to protect freedom of expression for all of its citizens, in line with its international obligations.

