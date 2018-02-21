Press release
Minister for the Middle East statement on the sentencing of Nabeel Rajab in Bahrain
Minister Burt has expressed concern about the sentencing of Nabeel Rajab.
Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt said:
I am concerned about the five year sentence handed down by the Higher Criminal Court of Bahrain today to Mr Nabeel Rajab, in addition to a two year sentence given in July 2017. I understand that Mr Rajab now has the right of appeal against this latest sentence. The UK urges Bahrain to protect freedom of expression for all of its citizens, in line with its international obligations.
