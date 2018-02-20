Press release
Minister for the Middle East statement following an increase in violence in Eastern Ghouta, Syria
Alistair Burt calls on the Asad regime and its backers to cease the campaign of violence in Eastern Ghouta.
Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Alistair Burt, said:
The Asad regime’s brutal siege of Eastern Ghouta, coupled with escalating bombardment and reports of chemicals weapons use, is causing unprecedented levels of suffering. The enclave has become a crucible of misery and violence, which is simply unacceptable in the 21st century.
Airstrikes, artillery and rocket attacks by pro-regime forces are at some of the most intense levels seen in the besieged area in years, leading to scores of civilian casualties. Over 700 people need medical evacuation, but the regime continues to refuse to allow this.
We call on the regime and its backers to cease this campaign of violence, to protect civilians and allow rapid and unhindered humanitarian access. As the international community has made clear to the Asad regime and its backers: the world is watching.
Further information
-
Follow the Minister for the Middle East and North Africa on Twitter @AlistairBurtUK
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100