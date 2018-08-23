Minister for Middle East's statement on Israeli settlement construction

Yesterday’s announcement of plans to construct over 1,000 units on the West Bank, and last week’s tendering for 1,100 more, continues policies that are rightly condemned internationally. The UK echoes this condemnation today.

Settlements are illegal under international law and remain one of the obstacles to a viable two state solution.

I call on Israel to halt such counterproductive action, and for all parties to commit to further efforts to de-escalate current tensions and create the right environment for a just and lasting peace.