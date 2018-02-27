Press release
Minister for Middle East's statement on planned Israeli settlement
Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt issued a statement on plans to retroactively ‘legalise’ a settlement in the West Bank – Netiv Ha’avot.
Minister Burt said:
The UK strongly condemns the Israeli government’s decision to ‘legalise’ the Netiv Ha’avot outpost in the West Bank. The international community has repeatedly stated that settlements are illegal under international law and undermine the physical viability of the two-state solution.
