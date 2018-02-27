Press release

Minister for Middle East's statement on planned Israeli settlement

Minister for the Middle East Alistair Burt issued a statement on plans to retroactively ‘legalise’ a settlement in the West Bank – Netiv Ha’avot.

Published 27 February 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office and The Rt Hon Alistair Burt MP
placeholder

Minister Burt said:

The UK strongly condemns the Israeli government’s decision to ‘legalise’ the Netiv Ha’avot outpost in the West Bank. The international community has repeatedly stated that settlements are illegal under international law and undermine the physical viability of the two-state solution.

Further information

Media enquiries

For journalists

Published 27 February 2018

Related content