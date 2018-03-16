Minister for Europe visits Bosnia and Herzegovina

The UK’s Minister for Europe, Sir Alan Duncan, will meet the Foreign Ministers of all six Western Balkans countries during his first official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

The ministers will discuss preparations for the UK-hosted Western Balkans Summit – set to take place in London in July.

The Minister will also meet with BiH’s Chair of the Council of Ministers, the Federation Prime Minister and the Bosnian Foreign Minister to reiterate the UK’s unwavering support for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sir Alan will urge the country’s political leaders to put aside ethnic divisions and implement urgent socio-economic reforms to promote prosperity for all its citizens.

Ahead of his visit, the Minister for Europe said:

The Western Balkans remains vitally important to the UK. We are committed to playing an active and supportive role. Our hosting of the 2018 Western Balkans Summit demonstrates our continued engagement in the region.

The UK has invested significantly in Bosnia and Herzegovina. We co-launched with Germany an initiative to inject momentum into BiH’s stalling reform process. We believe this process will lead to a stable, secure and prosperous BiH.

During my visit, I will be urging BiH’s political leaders to put ethnic divisions aside and focus on the issues that matter to all citizens in BiH: jobs and economic growth.

