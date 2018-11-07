Minister Adams honours courageous Armed Forces at his first official engagement in Wales.

At his first official engagement as UK Government Minister for Wales, Nigel Adams will mark the bravery and commitment of our servicemen and women, past and present at the opening of the Welsh National Field of Remembrance at Cardiff Castle today (Wednesday 7 November).

Paying tribute to those who have fought and continue to do so, Mr. Adams will deliver a reading and plant a wooden cross bearing his own personal tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

UK Government Minister for Wales, Nigel Adams said: