Military deploys to provide flood relief during Storm Dennis

With Storm Dennis expected to bring heavy rainfall, 75 personnel from 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, will be aiding the Environment Agency in constructing barriers and repairing flood defences in Ilkley and Calderdale.

An additional 70 Reservists from 4th Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment, have also been tasked with providing support where required. Military assistance is expected to last throughout the day.

Army personnel aiding the Environment Agency in Ilkley and Calderdale. Crown copyright

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Our Armed Forces are always ready to support local authorities and communities whenever they need it. The rapid response of the Army today will help with provision of flood relief to local communities in West Yorkshire. The Government won’t hesitate to use all means at its disposal to mitigate the effects of Storm Dennis.

Colonel Nigel Rhodes, Deputy Commander of 4th Infantry Brigade and HQ North East said: