FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 4 May 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 May 2020.
Information regarding who has succeeded Brigadier D. L. Kassapian as Commander, Initial/Core Training and Recruitment
Ref: 2020/02009 PDF, 38.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 21 to 24 January 2020
Ref: 2020/01542 PDF, 76.9KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the results data for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 28 to 31 January 2020
Ref: 2020/01545 PDF, 76.9KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the following NSN: 8465-31-017-4164
Ref: 2020/02658 PDF, 404KB, 1 page
Information regarding the position of the Interim Head of Procurement
Ref: 2020/01070 PDF, 138KB, 1 page
Information regarding protocol for reporting victimisation and discrimination of PTSD depression
Ref: 2020/01620 PDF, 68.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the minutes/RoDs of the ACMB and CEB for the calendar year 2019
Ref: 2020/00003 PDF, 62KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the minutes/RoDs of the ACMB and CEB for the calendar year 2019 Annex A
Ref: 2020/00003 PDF, 331KB, 40 pages
Information regarding the minutes/RoDs of the ACMB and CEB for the calendar year 2019 Annex B
Ref: 2020/00003 PDF, 510KB, 47 pages
Information regarding the minutes/RoDs of the ACMB and CEB for the calendar year 2019 Annex C
Ref: 2020/00003 PDF, 23.6MB, 95 pages
Information regarding the minutes/RoDs of the ACMB and CEB for the calendar year 2019 Annex D
Ref: 2020/00003 PDF, 74.9KB, 10 pages
Information regarding the minutes/RoDs of the ACMB and CEB for the calendar year 2019 Annex E
Ref: 2020/00003 PDF, 358KB, 28 pages
Information regarding file reference AB 16/673
Ref: 2020/01229 PDF, 2.02MB, 26 pages
Information regarding order delivery dates for when the MOD placed orders with Source
Ref: 2020/02702 PDF, 26.1KB, 1 page
Information regarding the BFPO number allocated to the UK Naval Support Facility at Mina Salman Porn in Bahrain
Ref: 2020/01199 PDF, 140KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MOD's vehicle depot at Ashchurch in Gloucestershire
Ref: 2020/01347 PDF, 912KB, 3 pages
Information regarding moving a family to a different country as part of a military posting
Ref: 2020/00721 PDF, 114KB, 2 pages
Information regarding who is the new Head Transformation, Air Command in succession to Air Commodore, Colin Da'Silva
Ref: 2020/01970 PDF, 52KB, 1 page
Information regarding the manuals associated with the installation of the Clansman Radios in the Scorpion Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance
Ref: 2020/00441 PDF, 77.6KB, 1 page
Information regarding the manuals associated with the installation of the Clansman Radios in the Scorpion Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance Manual
Ref: 2020/00441 PDF, 1.5MB, 6 pages
Information regarding copies of the manufacturing specifications for combat clothing
Ref: 2020/00188 PDF, 7.2MB, 30 pages
Information regarding a copy of DC/MS4440: Manufacturing Specification for Smock Parachutist's
Ref: 2020/01025 PDF, 6.54MB, 26 pages
Information regarding lists of file volumes held by the Department and/or its records office which contains key words
Ref: 2020/02299 PDF, 523KB, 2 pages
