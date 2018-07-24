Michael Gove celebrates the best of Welsh at the Royal Show

Environment Secretary Michael Gove joined Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns at the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd today, 24 July, experiencing the very best of Welsh food, farming and rural life.

They met with the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths AM, as well as representatives from the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Farmers Union Wales and NFU Cymru, to discuss future farming policy once we leave the EU.

Earlier this month the Secretary of State welcomed the proposals from the Welsh Government to replace the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and make the most of the new freedoms provided by Brexit.

He also reiterated the need for Defra and the Welsh Government to work closely to reduce the bureaucracy faced by farms on the Wales-England border, addressing some of the points raised in response to Defra’s public consultation.

Later in the afternoon he visited the Food Hall – sponsored by Food is GREAT – which celebrates fantastic local produce including:

Snowdonia Cheese – The Snowdonia Cheese Company was established in 2001 and has created a luxury range of cheeses from around the lakes and mountains of North Wales

Anglesey Sea Salt – the finest sea salt from the clean waters that surround Anglesey, produced by food company Halen Môn and used in some of the best restaurants worldwide

Lochmeyler Farm Ice Cream – a family dairy farm making ice cream from its 350 free-range cows, with flavours including blackberry, ginger and Pembrokeshire salted caramel

Blodyn Aur – translated as ‘Golden Flower’, this is Welsh rapeseed oil grown and pressed on a farm near the village of Llanfihangel Glyn Myfyr

Apple County Cider – award-winning ciders from orchards on the Monmouthshire hills

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said:

It is a pleasure to be here in this beautiful part of Wales for one of the biggest and best agricultural events of the year. As we leave the EU we have a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform our food, farming and environmental policies. We expect to see more powers than ever before being granted to the Welsh government, and we are continuing to work closely to deliver a Brexit that will benefit Welsh farmers and consumers.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

I am delighted to welcome the Environment Secretary to the Royal Welsh Show once again. It’s a wonderful showcase for the quality of our livestock, food and drink and farm produce, highlighted by the hundreds of thousands of visitors who flock to Builth Wells year upon year to experience this showpiece event. From multi-million pound investments in superfast broadband to supporting innovation in the agri-tech sector through our modern Industrial Strategy, we are delivering the measures needed to support the agricultural industry in Wales. As we move into the final stages of EU exit negotiations, we are stepping up our engagement to make sure the voices of the sector are heard.

To find out more about the Royal Welsh Show, which runs until 26 July, please see here