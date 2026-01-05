MHRA welcomes Professor Jacob George as he starts Chief Medical and Scientific Officer role

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) welcomes Professor Jacob George, who starts his role as the MHRA’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer (CMSO) today (5 January 2026).

In this new role, Professor George will lead the Agency’s science strategy and will oversee the MHRA’s scientific, research and innovation activities.

The creation of the CMSO role reflects the MHRA’s commitment to scientific excellence and innovation, supporting the UK’s life sciences ambitions while safeguarding patient safety.

Professor George brings extensive experience as Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Therapeutics at the University of Dundee and as a consultant physician in NHS Tayside.

Professor George is a member of the Delivery Group and Management Board for the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), the current Co-Chair on the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) Capital Investment Funding Committee and has been Senior Health Technology Advisor to NICE.

In 2017, he was appointed by the Minister of Health, Malaysia, as an International Expert Advisory Member of the Malaysian Scientific Review Panel for Phase I Clinical Trials and continues in this role.

Health Innovation Minister Dr Zubir Ahmed, said:

“As a practising surgeon, I’ve seen first-hand how much it matters that patients can access the latest treatments quickly and safely.

“The MHRA plays a vital role in supporting these innovations and Professor Jacob George’s expertise will help us accelerate access to safe and innovative treatments patients need.

“His appointment as the agency’s first Chief Medical and Scientific Officer reflects our commitment to strengthening the UK’s position as a world leader in life sciences while putting scientific excellence at the heart of how we regulate medicines and medical devices.”

Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive of the MHRA, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Professor Jacob George as our Chief Medical and Scientific Officer. Jacob’s expertise and leadership in science and innovation will empower us to continue to set new standards as a world-class regulator, safeguarding public health and accelerating access to medicines and medical devices across all four nations of the UK.”

Professor Jacob George, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, MHRA, said:

“I am delighted to be joining the MHRA at such an important time for science and regulation.

“The Agency plays a vital role in protecting patient safety while supporting innovation, and I look forward to working with colleagues and partners across the UK to strengthen scientific excellence and public trust.”

Professor George’s appointment was announced in November 2025. Further details are available in the original appointment announcement.

