MHRA appoints first Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

Professor Jacob George has been appointed as the first Chief Medical and Scientific Officer for the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). This is a pivotal role that will drive scientific excellence and shape the future of regulation through the MHRA science strategy.

Prof George is currently Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Therapeutics at the University of Dundee Medical School, and consultant physician and clinical lead for the Cardiovascular Risk service in NHS Tayside. He is qualified in Clinical Pharmacology and General Internal Medicine and is an accredited European Hypertension Specialist.

MHRA Chair Professor Anthony Harnden said:

‘The MHRA plays a critical role in safeguarding public health and accelerating access to innovation. Professor George brings a wealth of experience in clinical practice and academia, which will be invaluable in taking forward our work to protect and promote public health, ensuring people have confidence in their medicines and healthcare products.’

Lawrence Tallon, MHRA Chief Executive, said:

‘I know that Professor George will be a prominent voice for the MHRA, championing effective regulation, patient safety, and the UK’s position as a global life sciences powerhouse. His responsibilities will include leading our Science Campus, and our science and innovation strategies.

Prof Jacob George said:

‘I’m delighted to be joining the MHRA at an important time for the agency and the UK life sciences sector. The MHRA has a direct influence on the safety and effectiveness of the medicines, vaccines, and health technologies used every day by millions of people across the UK, and I’m looking forward to working with colleagues to make a major contribution to high quality patient care and life sciences innovation.’

Prof George has extensive UK and international experience and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh, European Society of Cardiology and the British Hypertension Society, as well as visiting Professor at the Dnipro State Medical University, Ukraine. He is an alumnus of the Universities of Sheffield and Dundee.

His clinical interest is in managing patients with high cardiovascular risk and his research interests have focused on managing cardiovascular risk factors such as left ventricular hypertrophy, salt and smoking/vaping. Prof George also chairs the Scottish Government Access to New Medicines, Horizon Scanning Advisory Board (HSAB), and is National Clinical Lead for the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC).

He is a member of the Delivery Group and Management Board for the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), the current Co-Chair on the National Institutes of Health Research (NIHR) Capital Investment Funding Committee and has been Senior Health Technology Advisor to NICE. In 2017, he was appointed by the Minister of Health, Malaysia as an International Expert Advisory Member of the Malaysian Scientific Review Panel for Phase I Clinical Trials and continues in this role.

Prof George will join the MHRA on 5 January 2026 and will work from the MHRA’s London office and its science campus in Hertfordshire, while retaining his home base in Scotland, supporting the MHRA’s strong commitment to being a visible regulator in all four nations.

The Scottish Health Secretary, Neil Gray said:

‘I welcome the appointment of Professor Jacob George as the first Chief Medical and Scientific Officer for the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

‘Professor George has made an exceptional contribution to cardiovascular medicine in Scotland through combining academic excellence with frontline clinical leadership to improve outcomes for patients. He brings a wealth of experience to the role and I wish him every success.’

Professor Nigel Seaton, Interim Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dundee, said:

‘This is a hugely significant appointment and I would like to congratulate Professor George on his new role. Professor George has been at the forefront of some of our most exciting research and this new role reflects the high esteem in which he is held throughout the University.

‘Not only does this news reflect positively on Professor George as an individual, but his appointment also highlights the prowess of staff across our School of Medicine and cements the University of Dundee as a centre of excellence for medical training and research.’

Dr James Cotton, Executive Medical Director for NHS Tayside, said:

‘It is a great achievement for Professor George to be appointed as the MHRA’s first Chief Medical and Scientific Officer. His leadership, clinical experience and commitment to innovation have had a significant impact on patient care, and we are proud to see his expertise recognised at a national level.’

