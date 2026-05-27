MHRA welcomes Jason Bonander as he starts his role as Chief Digital and Technology Officer

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) welcomes Jason Bonander, who starts his role as the MHRA’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer (CDTO) today (27 May 2026).

Jason is an experienced technology leader with over 25 years working in tech leadership and health informatics.

He joins the MHRA from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), where he served as Chief Information Officer, overseeing global technology and cybersecurity operations, public health informatics and data-sharing strategies.

Professor Anthony Harnden, MHRA Chair, said:

“Jason brings exceptional experience in digital transformation and health technology, and I am delighted to welcome him to the MHRA today.

“His leadership will be critical as we modernise our systems and services to support faster, more efficient regulation for the benefit of patients across the UK.”

Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive of the MHRA, said:

“I am thrilled to welcome Jason Bonander as our new Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

“Jason’s expertise in digital transformation and health informatics is exactly what the MHRA needs as we modernise how we regulate medicines and medical devices.”

Jason Bonander, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, MHRA, said:

“ My goal in the early months is to listen and learn from colleagues across MHRA and from partners throughout the wider health and regulatory ecosystem.

“Digital, data and technology are inseparable from how people experience health, healthcare and regulation, and our shared responsibility is to ensure we use them safely, responsibly and at pace in ways that protect health, support innovation and strengthen public trust.”

Jason’s appointment was announced in April 2026. Further details are available in the original appointment announcement.

ENDS

Notes to editors