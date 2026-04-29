MHRA hires top global tech talent to transform systems behind regulation of medicines and medical devices

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Bonander as its new Chief Digital and Technology Officer (CDTO).

Joining in late May 2026, the appointment of Jason strengthens the Agency’s leadership expertise in health data and technologies as it gets ready to deliver a new 5-year strategy and modernise regulation to ensure it is fit for the future.

Jason joins the MHRA from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), where he served as Chief Information Officer, leading global technology and cybersecurity operations, public health informatics and data-sharing strategies.

Bringing over 25 years’ experience in technology leadership and health informatics, Jason brings deep expertise in transforming complex public sector organisations. At the MHRA he will play a critical role in modernising MHRA’s portfolio of services and platforms, supporting faster, more efficient and more transparent regulation.

His appointment supports the MHRA’s ambition to remain a world-leading regulator through data-driven regulation of medicines, AI and advanced technologies, enabling innovation while maintaining robust regulatory standards.

Professor Anthony Harnden, MHRA Chair, said:

“As medicines regulation evolves in a rapidly changing technological landscape, the MHRA is at the forefront of using data and digital tools to safeguard patients. Jason’s proven track record will be invaluable in taking forward our work to protect and promote public health, ensuring people have confidence in their medicines and healthcare products.”

Lawrence Tallon, MHRA Chief Executive, said:

“Jason brings deep experience from one of the world’s leading health regulatory authorities, operating at the intersection of technology, data and public health. His leadership will be critical as we modernise the MHRA’s systems and services to support faster, more efficient and more data-enabled regulation.”

Jason Bonander, Incoming MHRA Chief Digital and Technology Officer, said:

“Throughout my career I’ve seen how modern digital capabilities can transform how institutions serve the public. The MHRA sits at the heart of a complex health and life sciences ecosystem - protecting patients while enabling innovation. I am excited to join the MHRA, work with colleagues across the Agency and the ecosystem to strengthen digital and data capabilities that make regulation more agile, insight-driven and responsive, accelerating access to safe and effective products while maintaining the highest standards of public trust.”

Notes to editors