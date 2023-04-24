MHRA Chair Stephen Lightfoot Standing Down

The Chair of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory (MHRA), Stephen Lightfoot, has decided to stand down on 11 July 2023 after almost 8 years as a Board Member. This is in line with his view that Non-Executives should not remain on any Board for more than 8 years to maintain their independent thought and objectivity. It will also enable him to focus more time on his other role as Chair of the NHS Sussex Integrated Care Board and his grandchildren.

Stephen joined the MHRA Board as a Non-Executive Director in September 2015 and was appointed as Chair of the Board by the Secretary of State for Health & Social Care from September 2020. During this time, Stephen has provided strong leadership and strategic direction as the MHRA has navigated its way through the UK’s exit from the EU, the Cumberlege Review, the COVID-19 pandemic, its Transformation Programme and the development of the MHRA’s new three-year Corporate Plan, which is almost complete.

A campaign to recruit a new MHRA Chair will start tomorrow so that an appointment can be made as soon as possible after Stephen leaves on 11 July.

However, to maintain the continuity of leadership, three of our existing MHRA Non-Executive Directors, Prof Graham Cooke, Michael Whitehouse and Mandy Calvert, will act as Interim Co-Chairs from 12 July until the new Chair can take up the role.