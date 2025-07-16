MHRA CEO Lawrence Tallon welcomes Life Sciences Sector Plan
The Life Sciences Sector plan was released today (16 July 2025)
“I welcome the publication of the Life Sciences Sector Plan and fully support its ambition to make the UK a global leader in life sciences and a country where innovation delivers for everyone.
“It’s great to see the MHRA is recognised as a pivotal partner in delivering the plan’s vision - by supporting innovation, protecting public health, and making the UK a global destination for innovators to research, develop and launch cutting-edge medical products.
“Working with our partners across the sector, we will continue to enable safe and effective innovation that benefits patients, the public, and the economy.”