MHRA approves Comirnaty KP.2 COVID-19 vaccine for adults

This vaccine triggers the production of antibodies and blood cells by the immune system to work against COVID-19.

Two presentations of this adapted Comirnaty KP.2 COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by the MHRA under the International Recognition Procedure after they were found to meet the UK regulator’s standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness.

As with all products, the MHRA will keep the safety of this vaccine under close review.

A full list of all side effects reported with this medicine is available in the patient information leaflet (PIL), which can be obtained from the pharmacy, or from the product information published on the MHRA website.

If a patient experiences any side effects, they should talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse. This includes any possible side effects not listed in the product information or the PIL which comes with this medicine.

Patients can also report suspected side effects themselves, or a report can be made on their behalf by someone else, directly via the Yellow Card scheme. By reporting side effects, patients can help provide more information on the safety of this vaccine.

