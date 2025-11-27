MHRA and NICE receive £2 million from Wellcome to improve safety and effectiveness of digital mental health technologies

People across the UK will have better access to high quality, safe and effective digital mental health support, thanks to extended funding for clearer regulation and evaluation of these technologies.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) have secured a £2 million funding boost from Wellcome to continue its joint work on clearer, more consistent regulation and evaluation of digital mental health technologies. Running to Autumn 2028, the renewed support builds on activities already underway to help people across the UK access safe and effective digital mental health technologies.

From symptom-tracking apps to AI-powered assessments and virtual reality therapy, digital mental health technologies are increasingly used by individuals and across the NHS to support mental health. Research from the UK suggests they can provide real benefits for some people, in managing depression, anxiety and stress, alongside other forms of care. As these technologies become more embedded in everyday care, clear standards and reliable evidence are essential so users, clinicians and services can trust how they work and what they offer.

Although certain digital mental health technologies fall under medical device regulations and must meet the same strict safety standards as other medical devices, new research from Woodnewton suggests that many people do not realise they can report problems with digital mental health tools in the same way, via the Yellow Card scheme, reinforcing the need for clearer guidance and communication.

Since launching in 2023, the programme has focused on introducing clearer, risk-proportionate regulation and evaluation to a fast-moving area, working closely with people with lived experience, mental health specialists, developers and international partners.

The next phase will build on current work in the software and artificial intelligence (AI) team, including to:

Establish a digital mental health technology AI airlock

Explore international reliance and mutual recognition for the regulation of digital mental health technologies

Drive increased quality and evidence for digital mental health technologies on the UK market

Consider challenges in transporting evidence across international settings

For the public and clinicians, this will mean better access to high quality, safe and effective digital mental health technologies and clearer information about what they do, how they have been assessed, and the evidence behind them. For developers, this will provide a clearer framework that supports both innovation and safety.

This funding is part of Wellcome’s commitment to drive transformation in early intervention for anxiety, depression and psychosis, to create a world where no one is held back by mental health problems.

Lawrence Tallon, Chief Executive of the MHRA, said:

“Digital mental health support is becoming part of daily life for many people. When someone turns to a tool to help with their mental health, they need to know it is safe, effective and built on reliable evidence. This funding helps us continue that work. By creating clear, practical guidance for both users and developers, we can give people confidence in the tools they use and help responsible innovation reach the public more quickly.”

Professor Miranda Wolpert, Director of Mental Health at Wellcome:

“Our partnership with the MHRA and NICE over the next few years is a great example of how our research funding and policy work is fostering collaboration to bring more pathways to earlier interventions for anxiety, depression and psychosis.

“They will be creating practical tools that help regulators and developers work together on safe and effective solutions, supporting regulators to build a clearer global picture of frameworks and evidence. This will help get the best digital interventions into the hands of people with mental health problems.”

Notes to editors