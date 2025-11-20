Digital mental health technology: user and public perspectives on identifying and reporting harms
A research report on attitudes regarding identifying and reporting harms associated with the use of DMHT and awareness of the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.
Documents
Details
A research report exploring the attitudes and experiences of current and potential users of DMHT regarding identifying and reporting harms associated with the use of DMHT and awareness of the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.
The research was commissioned by MHRA and NICE with funding from the Wellcome Trust. Its aim is to inform the design of future regulatory and evaluation frameworks for DMHT.